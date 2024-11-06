2024 US elections: Donald Trump Jr to leave country if father loses White House race? says ‘I’ll probably…’

  • Trump Jr Jokes About Fleeing to Non-Extradition Country if Father Loses 2024 Election

Livemint
Published6 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Donald Trump Jr. (Image: Reuters)
Donald Trump Jr. (Image: Reuters)

With the counting of votes underway, Donald Trump's son Trump Jr in a recent TikTok live session joked that he might flee to a non-extradition country if his father loses 2024 US election. His statement came when the 46-year-old businessman was asked about his plans once the race results were announced. In a TikTok live session, he joked about about potential repercussions from Democrats.

"If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon [Musk] and everyone else," Trump Jr. said on TikTok as quoted by Business Insider report.

He then added, “I’m only partially kidding about that, frankly.”

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 11:16 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsUs Elections2024 US elections: Donald Trump Jr to leave country if father loses White House race? says ‘I’ll probably…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.40
    11:50 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.35 (0.07%)

    Infosys share price

    1,814.05
    11:49 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    60.25 (3.44%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,612.85
    11:50 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    37.45 (1.05%)

    Tata Steel share price

    151.05
    11:50 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -1.25 (-0.82%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,284.10
    11:42 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    252.2 (8.32%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,387.90
    11:42 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    67.1 (5.08%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,339.00
    11:36 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    5.9 (0.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.70
    11:43 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.7 (0.3%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    517.90
    11:43 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -41.55 (-7.43%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    402.90
    11:43 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -14.35 (-3.44%)

    Timken India share price

    3,327.45
    11:42 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -92.7 (-2.71%)

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,262.85
    11:43 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -31.15 (-2.41%)
    More from Top Losers

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,731.05
    11:43 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    1335.05 (9.27%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,284.10
    11:42 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    252.2 (8.32%)

    Kaynes Technology India share price

    5,716.95
    11:43 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    400.25 (7.53%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,112.20
    11:42 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    64.35 (6.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.