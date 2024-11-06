With the counting of votes underway, Donald Trump's son Trump Jr in a recent TikTok live session joked that he might flee to a non-extradition country if his father loses 2024 US election. His statement came when the 46-year-old businessman was asked about his plans once the race results were announced. In a TikTok live session, he joked about about potential repercussions from Democrats.

"If we don’t win, then I’ll probably, you know, the way the Democrats function, I’m going to have to fly to a non-extradition country and just, you know, take up shop there so I don’t end up in the gulags with Elon [Musk] and everyone else," Trump Jr. said on TikTok as quoted by Business Insider report.