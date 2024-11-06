2024 US Elections: Elon Musk has begun celebrations as early trends hint at Donald Trump's potential return to the White House. Projections so far indicate Republican Trump leading over Democrat and Vice President Kamala Harris.

2024 US Elections: Billionaire Elon Musk, who is a firm Donald Trump supporter and campaigned for his return to the White House in this election, has begun early celebrations online.

In a post on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Musk exuded confidence in Trump's potential return as President of the United States of America.

Notably, early trends do show the Republican nominee and former US President leading in majority electoral seats, against Democratic nominee and US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Musk posted: “Game, set and match", which generated a host of replies congratulating Musk and Trump for a likely “win" in the 2024 US elections.

Elon Musk, Trump's ‘Running Mate’ Musk has time and again publicly expressed his support towards Trump, even donating $75 million to the fellow billionaire's Political Action Committee which campaigned for his return to the White House.

Musk even hosted an X-Space with Trump and made appearances at several of his campaign rallies, prompting Kamala Harris' partner Tim Walz to take a swipe and call Musk as Trump's "running mate". JD Vance is the official running mate for Trump against Walz.

US Election Results 2024 Update The New York Times has raised its estimate of Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 US presidential election, now predicting an 89% likelihood of victory.

According to the latest updates by NYT on electoral college, Trump is predicted to secure 298 electoral votes, with his range estimated between 251 and 326.

In contrast, estimation on Harris trails with 240 electoral votes, with her potential range spanning from 212 to 287.

A total of 538 electoral votes are at stake, with 270 needed to secure victory. The swing states are critical, as many others maintain predictable voting patterns.