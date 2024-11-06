2024 US Elections: Republican Kevin Cramer wins 2nd term in US Senate representing North Dakota, ‘I know I’m blessed’

  • Kevin Cramer, a Republican, has retained his Senate seat in North Dakota, defeating Katrina Christiansen. With a background in the U.S. House and state politics, Cramer has navigated both electoral success and personal challenges, including family legal issues.

Agencies
Updated6 Nov 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Kevin Cramer listens during a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo)
Kevin Cramer listens during a hearing of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee on Capitol Hill. (AP Photo)

The counting of votes in the United States is underway and as per the latest update North Dakota’s incumbent US Senator Kevin Cramer has secured a second term in office. Cramer, a Republican, successfully fended off a challenge from Democratic candidate, who was running for the Senate for the second time.

Donald Trump US Election Results LIVE Updates

Republican candidate Kevin Cramer defeated Democrat Katrina Christiansen, an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown. Christiansen was making her second bid for a Senate seat after running unsuccessfully against Republican Sen. John Hoeven in 2022.

In his campaign, Cramer touted his longtime support for former President Donald Trump and his work during the Trump administration on deregulation, border security, energy and agriculture issues. The 63-year-old Cramer is known for his approachable yet blunt manner.

US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates

While speaking of the results to Associated Press on phone, Cramer said, “I just know I'm blessed to represent the most patriotic, virtuous people in the country and carry their message for them in Washington.”

Here's all you need to know about Kevin Cramer

Cramer, a former congressman, first won the Senate seat in 2018 when he beat Democrat Heidi Heitkamp in her re-election bid.

Cramer is a former US House member and public utilities regulator.

Cramer, 63, originally captured his seat from Heitkamp in 2018 in one of the most closely watched Senate races that year.

Cramer is known for an approachable but blunt manner.

He has been a player for decades in state GOP politics, including as a young state party chairman in the early 1990s when Republicans began turning the tables on North Dakota’s then-dominant Democrats.

Kevin Cramer served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019 and was a member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission from 2003 to 2012.

Also Read | A Republican sweep in US election may trigger major policy changes: Jefferies

Additionally, he held positions as the state's tourism director and as the economic development and finance director under Governor Ed Schafer.

Cramer has also faced personal challenges with his son Ian Cramer facing charges in connection with a December 2023 vehicle pursuit and crash that killed a sheriff's deputy, Paul Martin. Ian Cramer pleaded guilty to all the charges, including a homicide offense, in September and has yet to be sentenced.

2024 US elections:

As per early projections, Former President Donald Trump has been able to maintain his lead over Vice President Kamala Harris. CNN has projected Kamala Harris has won 91 electoral votes while Trump is leading with 178 while Fox Decision Desk HQ has projected a lead for Trump with 205 votes and Harris trailing at 117.

(With inputs from AP)

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:6 Nov 2024, 09:45 AM IST
Business NewsElectionsUs Elections2024 US Elections: Republican Kevin Cramer wins 2nd term in US Senate representing North Dakota, ‘I know I’m blessed’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    ITC share price

    480.75
    10:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    0.7 (0.15%)

    Infosys share price

    1,803.35
    10:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    49.55 (2.83%)

    Larsen & Toubro share price

    3,620.65
    10:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    45.25 (1.27%)

    Tata Steel share price

    151.40
    10:10 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -0.9 (-0.59%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,209.05
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    177.15 (5.84%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,355.00
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    34.2 (2.59%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,324.90
    09:59 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -8.2 (-0.62%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    231.65
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -3.35 (-1.43%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Hindustan Zinc share price

    517.65
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -41.8 (-7.47%)

    Triveni Engineering & Indus share price

    400.60
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -16.65 (-3.99%)

    Jindal Saw share price

    318.00
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -7.3 (-2.24%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,605.00
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    -35.2 (-2.15%)
    More from Top Losers

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,347.55
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    951.55 (6.61%)

    GAIL India share price

    208.10
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    11.7 (5.96%)

    Supreme Industries share price

    4,624.15
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    256.8 (5.88%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,209.05
    10:00 AM | 6 NOV 2024
    177.15 (5.84%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.000.00
      Chennai
      80,261.000.00
      Delhi
      80,413.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.