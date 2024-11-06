The counting of votes in the United States is underway and as per the latest update North Dakota’s incumbent US Senator Kevin Cramer has secured a second term in office. Cramer, a Republican, successfully fended off a challenge from Democratic candidate, who was running for the Senate for the second time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Donald Trump US Election Results LIVE Updates Republican candidate Kevin Cramer defeated Democrat Katrina Christiansen, an assistant professor of engineering at the University of Jamestown. Christiansen was making her second bid for a Senate seat after running unsuccessfully against Republican Sen. John Hoeven in 2022.

In his campaign, Cramer touted his longtime support for former President Donald Trump and his work during the Trump administration on deregulation, border security, energy and agriculture issues. The 63-year-old Cramer is known for his approachable yet blunt manner.

US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates While speaking of the results to Associated Press on phone, Cramer said, "I just know I'm blessed to represent the most patriotic, virtuous people in the country and carry their message for them in Washington."

Here's all you need to know about Kevin Cramer Cramer, a former congressman, first won the Senate seat in 2018 when he beat Democrat Heidi Heitkamp in her re-election bid.

Cramer is a former US House member and public utilities regulator.

Cramer, 63, originally captured his seat from Heitkamp in 2018 in one of the most closely watched Senate races that year.

He has been a player for decades in state GOP politics, including as a young state party chairman in the early 1990s when Republicans began turning the tables on North Dakota's then-dominant Democrats.

Kevin Cramer served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2013 to 2019 and was a member of the North Dakota Public Service Commission from 2003 to 2012.

Additionally, he held positions as the state's tourism director and as the economic development and finance director under Governor Ed Schafer.

Cramer has also faced personal challenges with his son Ian Cramer facing charges in connection with a December 2023 vehicle pursuit and crash that killed a sheriff's deputy, Paul Martin. Ian Cramer pleaded guilty to all the charges, including a homicide offense, in September and has yet to be sentenced.

2024 US elections: As per early projections, Former President Donald Trump has been able to maintain his lead over Vice President Kamala Harris. CNN has projected Kamala Harris has won 91 electoral votes while Trump is leading with 178 while Fox Decision Desk HQ has projected a lead for Trump with 205 votes and Harris trailing at 117.