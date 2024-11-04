Donald Trump plans to ‘shatter left-wing censorship’ if elected US President — What will his victory mean for media?

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will be facing off on Tuesday in what many have dubbed the ultimate ‘fight for democracy’. The ongoing election is being seen as a pivotal moment in US history with massive and far-reaching implications for administrative policies and the post-war order that Washing has helped build. Press freedom organisations however warn that a Trump victory could worsen the hostile media climate in America and embolden attacks against journalists.

The former POTUS has waged a steady war against “fake news” for the past decade and even dubbed journalists the “enemy of the people”. Over the years he has promised to open up libel laws, shut down various broadcasters and vehemently backed certain right-wing news organisations.

Ongoing lawsuits from GOP lawmakers and prominent Trump supporter Elon Musk have already had a chilling effect on groups studying misinformation — raising additional concerns about media freedom and potential legal changes regarding libel and press accountability.

“I'm going to open up our libel laws so when they write purposely negative and horrible and false articles, we can sue them and win lots of money. We're going to open up those libel laws,” Trump had vowed in 2016 as he ran for President.

The former media personality and businessman explained that such a move would allow people to sue publications when it “writes a hit piece which is a total disgrace” and win money. The promise has remained unfulfilled till date with current laws only allowing public figures to win if they are able to prove a news outlet deliberately published false information or showed a “reckless disregard” for the truth. However a Trump victory might give fresh impetus to efforts to take these laws apart over the next four years.

Trump has previously pledged to 'shatter the left-wing censorship regime' if re-elected, while the Heritage Foundation's Project 2025 proposes ending all government funding for disinformation research. He plans to ban all federal agency from “colluding with” businesses, organisations or people who attempt to censor any forms of speech.

He has also indicated plans to order the Justice Department to investigate all forms of censorship as well as revoking federal funding for nonprofits, colleges and universities that engage in content moderation — including flagging misinformation and disinformation.