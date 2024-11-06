Donald Trump takes the triumph: A look at all 47 Presidents of the US so far

  • Donald Trump was elected the 47th president of the United States, marking a remarkable comeback. He secured 270 electoral votes by winning Wisconsin, overcoming felony convictions and challenges from Vice President Kamala Harris during a contentious campaign

Updated6 Nov 2024, 05:17 PM IST
US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates: Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during an election night event at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, on November 6, 2024.
Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts.

 

With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

Trump, 78, won an unprecedented race during which he was convicted of felonies, survived two assassination attempts and crushed a challenge from Vice President Kamala Harris after she replaced an unpopular President Joe Biden in the campaign’s final months.

Here's a look at the 47 President's so far

 

President Term
George Washington1789–1797
John Adams1797–1801
Thomas Jefferson1801–1809
James Madison1809–1817
 James Monroe1817–1825
John Quincy Adams1825–1829
Andrew Jackson1829–1837
 Martin Van Buren1837–1841
William Henry Harrison1841
John Tyler1841–1845
James K. Polk1845–1849
Zachary Taylor1849–1850
Millard Fillmore1850–1853
Franklin Pierce1853–1857
James Buchanan1857–1861
Abraham Lincoln1861–1865
Andrew Johnson1865–1869
Ulysses S. Grant1869–1877
Rutherford B. Hayes1877–1881
James A. Garfield1881
Chester A. Arthur1881–1885
Grover Cleveland1885–1889
Benjamin Harrison1889–1893
Grover Cleveland1893–1897
William McKinley1897–1901
Theodore Roosevelt1901–1909
William Howard Taft1909–1913
Woodrow Wilson1913–1921
Warren G. Harding1921–1923
Calvin Coolidge1923–1929
Herbert Hoover1929–1933
 Franklin D. Roosevelt1933–1945
Harry S. Truman1945–1953
Dwight D. Eisenhower1953–1961
John F. Kennedy1961–1963
Lyndon B. Johnson1963–1969
Richard Nixon1969–1974
Gerald Ford1974–1977
 Jimmy Carter1977–1981
Ronald Reagan1981–1989
George H. W. Bush1989–1993
Bill Clinton1993–2001
George W. Bush2001–2009
Barack Obama2009–2017
Donald Trump2017–2021
Joe Biden2021–present

Donald Trump makes history as the first former president to reclaim the White House since Grover Cleveland did so in 1892. Notably, Trump is the first individual convicted of a felony to hold the office. His running mate, 40-year-old Ohio Senator JD Vance, will break new ground as the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation to serve in the U.S. government, assuming the role of vice president.

Despite surviving two assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign, the 78-year-old candidate remains a formidable force, securing a second term in office. His victory dashed the hopes of the Democratic Party and millions of Kamala Harris supporters who had dreamed of seeing the first woman ever elected President of the United States.

In November 2020, he refused to accept the result that brought Joe Biden to the White House, and a stunned nation watched his supporters storm the US Capitol on January 6. The riots disrupted a joint session of the US Congress which was in the process of affirming the presidential election results.

(With inputs from agencies)

First Published:6 Nov 2024, 05:17 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsUs ElectionsDonald Trump takes the triumph: A look at all 47 Presidents of the US so far

