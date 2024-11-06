Donald Trump takes the triumph: A look at all 47 Presidents of the US so far

Donald Trump has been elected the 47th president of the United States, an extraordinary comeback for a former president who refused to accept defeat four years ago, sparked a violent insurrection at the US Capitol, was convicted of felony charges and survived two assassination attempts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With a win in Wisconsin, Trump cleared the 270 electoral votes needed to clinch the presidency.

US Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates Trump, 78, won an unprecedented race during which he was convicted of felonies, survived two assassination attempts and crushed a challenge from Vice President Kamala Harris after she replaced an unpopular President Joe Biden in the campaign's final months.

Here's a look at the 47 President's so far

President Term George Washington 1789–1797 John Adams 1797–1801 Thomas Jefferson 1801–1809 James Madison 1809–1817 James Monroe 1817–1825 John Quincy Adams 1825–1829 Andrew Jackson 1829–1837 Martin Van Buren 1837–1841 William Henry Harrison 1841 John Tyler 1841–1845 James K. Polk 1845–1849 Zachary Taylor 1849–1850 Millard Fillmore 1850–1853 Franklin Pierce 1853–1857 James Buchanan 1857–1861 Abraham Lincoln 1861–1865 Andrew Johnson 1865–1869 Ulysses S. Grant 1869–1877 Rutherford B. Hayes 1877–1881 James A. Garfield 1881 Chester A. Arthur 1881–1885 Grover Cleveland 1885–1889 Benjamin Harrison 1889–1893 Grover Cleveland 1893–1897 William McKinley 1897–1901 Theodore Roosevelt 1901–1909 William Howard Taft 1909–1913 Woodrow Wilson 1913–1921 Warren G. Harding 1921–1923 Calvin Coolidge 1923–1929 Herbert Hoover 1929–1933 Franklin D. Roosevelt 1933–1945 Harry S. Truman 1945–1953 Dwight D. Eisenhower 1953–1961 John F. Kennedy 1961–1963 Lyndon B. Johnson 1963–1969 Richard Nixon 1969–1974 Gerald Ford 1974–1977 Jimmy Carter 1977–1981 Ronald Reagan 1981–1989 George H. W. Bush 1989–1993 Bill Clinton 1993–2001 George W. Bush 2001–2009 Barack Obama 2009–2017 Donald Trump 2017–2021 Joe Biden 2021–present

Donald Trump makes history as the first former president to reclaim the White House since Grover Cleveland did so in 1892. Notably, Trump is the first individual convicted of a felony to hold the office. His running mate, 40-year-old Ohio Senator JD Vance, will break new ground as the highest-ranking member of the millennial generation to serve in the U.S. government, assuming the role of vice president.

Despite surviving two assassination attempts during his 2024 campaign, the 78-year-old candidate remains a formidable force, securing a second term in office. His victory dashed the hopes of the Democratic Party and millions of Kamala Harris supporters who had dreamed of seeing the first woman ever elected President of the United States.

In November 2020, he refused to accept the result that brought Joe Biden to the White House, and a stunned nation watched his supporters storm the US Capitol on January 6. The riots disrupted a joint session of the US Congress which was in the process of affirming the presidential election results.

