LIVE UPDATES

Donald Trump, US Election Results LIVE: Republican endorsed by Joe Rogan, suggests supporters to blame if he loses

1 min read . Updated: 05 Nov 2024, 04:52 PM IST

Donald Trump, US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump is in a cut-throat contest with Kamala Harris in the US presidential elections 2024. He received a last-minute endorsement from popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan