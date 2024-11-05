Donald Trump, US Election Results 2024 LIVE: Donald Trump, a Republican candidate, is again running for the US President's post in the 2024 elections. He is facing a tough contest from US Vice President and Democrat candidate Kamala Harris, especially in swing states. Trump's running mate or the Vice-President pick is JD Vance.
Among the seven battleground states, Pennsylvania, the most populous, stands out as the most likely state to determine whether Democrat Kamala Harris or Republican Donald Trump is the next president. Pennsylvania is also the site where Trump fell victim to an assassination attempt during an election rally. Pennsylvania is also the state where, for the first time ever, Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk joined Trump and campaigned for him.
Who will win US Elections 2024? As surveys and opinion polls suggest, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris are in close contest.
What are Trump's policies? During his campaigns, Trump has mainly focused on the issues of illegal immigration, economy, inflation and the Middle East conflict. He made his opposition to transgender rights central to his closing argument before Election Day.
Trump was first elected the president of the United States in 2016 when he defeated Hillary Clinton. The 2016 US presidential elections were among those rare cases in which a less popular candidate won the most electoral college votes.
When will US Election Results 2024 be announced?
When will US Election Results 2024 be announced? It's a tricky question. In general, the counting of votes begins as soon as the voting ends in a US state. The winner of the popular vote is declared when the counting ends. There may be times when the 'projected' winner is declared in one state while the voting continues in another.
But when will the voting end? when will the counting start and when will the overall winner be declared? Here's your complete guide.
Trump suggests supporters to blame if he loses
Donald Trump led his fourth and final rally after midnight before a packed arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the third presidential election in a row that he has used the city for his last event. He also campaigned in North Carolina before returning to his home in Palm Beach, Florida, to vote and await election results.
"This is the last one," said Trump, estimating he had conducted 930 rallies since he began his first campaign in 2015. "If we get out our people, it's over, there's nothing they can do about it. ... To make you feel a little guilty, we would only have you to blame," Trump was quoted by reports as saying.
Popular comedian Joe Rogan endorses Republican candidate
Republican candidate Donald Trump received a last-minute endorsement from popular comedian and podcaster Joe Rogan. Rogan delivered a last-minute endorsement of Republican candidate Donald Trump Monday, on the eve of a historically close US presidential election.
Musk "makes what I think is the most compelling case for Trump you'll hear, and I agree with him every step of the way," wrote Rogan, on social media. "For the record, yes, that's an endorsement of Trump."