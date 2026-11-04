‘I wasn’t on the ballot’: Trump’s first response to US midterm election results as Democrats set for landslide victory

US President Donald Trump has made his first response as the midterm election results continue to come in, showing a clear sweep by the Democratic Party. “I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE! Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Blue wave in US midterms This comes as the Democratic Party is on track to win control of both chambers of the US Congress, the Senate and the House. According to the latest projections, Democrats could win around 252 seats in the House, where the majority mark is 218. In the Senate, too, Democrats are ahead of Republicans, approaching the 51 seats needed for control.

The flipping of the House also paves the way for House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries to potentially become the first African American Speaker of the House.

‘Pretend I am on the ballot’ While a blue wave was widely expected, the results are a major blow to Trump and the Republican Party, with two more years of his presidency left.

Also Read | Midterms may bring in wave of historic firsts for some states and the country

Trump had been trying hard to encourage Republicans to turn up to vote in the midterms, repeatedly telling supporters at election rallies that they should pretend that he was on the ballot.

That is because the Republican Party has done well in elections since 2016, when Trump’s name was on the ballot, and poorly in midterms, when he was not.

Democrats flip key seats Democrats have so far flipped at least eight Republican seats in states including Kentucky, New Jersey and North Carolina and are showing strength even in solidly conservative districts.

In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown will return to the Senate after defeating Republican incumbent Jon Husted, while Texas Democratic state Representative James Talarico withstood a barrage of outside spending to defeat scandal-plagued Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton. Both Ohio and Texas voted for Trump by a double-digit margin just two years ago.

In South Carolina, a state that Trump carried by nearly 18 points in 2024, paediatrician Annie Andrews triumphed over Republican Senator Darline Graham, who was appointed to the seat after the death of her brother, Senator Lindsey Graham.

Trump elevated Paxton and Graham ahead of more established candidates despite clear liabilities. Paxton has been at the centre of a litany of controversies, including his 2023 impeachment and securities fraud charges, while Graham's admitted inexperience drew negative headlines.