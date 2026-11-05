‘It drove gasoline up’: Trump says he ‘would do it again’ as Vance blames Iran war for Republican defeat in US midterms

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the war with Iran has contributed to the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 midterm elections. According to Trump, the war “drove the gasoline up a little bit for a short term.”

Trump made the comments while responding to questions from the media on a social media post made by his deputy, US Vice President JD Vance, who listed four reasons for the poor showing of the Republican Party in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Vance had listed the war with Iran as the primary reason for the Republicans losing control of the House and the Senate.

"The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone... The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote.'

‘It drove gasoline up a little bit’ Trump also agreed with Vance, but suggested that he had no choice but to go to war with Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term, and probably that's uh probably it's true. But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again because long-term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

The US President, set to be on a collision course with the Democratic-controlled Congress come January, doubled down on his claim that his absence from the ballot also contributed to the Republican losses.

'I was not on the ballot' "If I were on the ballot, we would have won. You saw the people—they were packed, thousands and thousands of people were there... But you couldn't just transfer that love. There was such love at those rallies; it was incredible. We weren't able to transfer that love to the candidates," Trump said.

US-Israeli war on Iran The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing the then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several of his family members and top government and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) figures.

But after the initial shock, the Iranian establishment managed to regain control and retaliated by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, the vital chokepoint through which more than 20 per cent of global crude shipments passed. Iran and its proxies also launched attacks on US allies in the Middle East, targeting their oil infrastructure, resulting in the prices of diesel and petrol shooting up around the world.