‘It drove gasoline up’: Trump says he ‘would do it again’ as Vance blames Iran war for Republican defeat in US midterms

US President Donald Trump has acknowledged that the war with Iran has contributed to the Republican Party's defeat in the 2026 midterm elections. According to Trump, the war “drove the gasoline up a little bit for a short term.”

Trump made the comments while responding to questions from the media on a social media post made by his deputy, US Vice President JD Vance, who listed four reasons for the poor showing of the Republican Party in the midterm elections on Tuesday. Vance had listed the war with Iran as the primary reason for the Republicans losing control of the House and the Senate.

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"The real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone... The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote.'

‘It drove gasoline up a little bit’ Trump also agreed with Vance, but suggested that he had no choice but to go to war with Iran to prevent the Islamic Republic from acquiring nuclear weapons.

"Well, I think it's largely true because it drove the gasoline up a little bit short-term, and probably that's uh probably it's true. But at the same time, if I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again because long-term, it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon," Trump said.

The US President, set to be on a collision course with the Democratic-controlled Congress come January, doubled down on his claim that his absence from the ballot also contributed to the Republican losses.

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'I was not on the ballot' "If I were on the ballot, we would have won. You saw the people—they were packed, thousands and thousands of people were there... But you couldn't just transfer that love. There was such love at those rallies; it was incredible. We weren't able to transfer that love to the candidates," Trump said.

US-Israeli war on Iran The US and Israel launched military strikes on Iran on February 28, killing the then Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several of his family members and top government and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) figures.

But after the initial shock, the Iranian establishment managed to regain control and retaliated by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, the vital chokepoint through which more than 20 per cent of global crude shipments passed. Iran and its proxies also launched attacks on US allies in the Middle East, targeting their oil infrastructure, resulting in the prices of diesel and petrol shooting up around the world.

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How Iran war divided Trump administration According to various US media reports, which cited insiders, the Trump administration was not on the same page when it came to the war with Iran. While Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, strongly supported military intervention, Marco Rubio, the Secretary of State, was in favour of degrading Iran's capabilities. Vice President JD Vance was the senior-most figure in the administration who was skeptical, but stated he would back the President's final decision if he decided to go ahead with the war.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.