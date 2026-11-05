JD Vance was the favourite to succeed Trump in 2028: What happens to his chances after midterm election results? Decoded

The US midterm election results on Tuesday have dealt a major blow to President Donald Trump and the Republicans, as the Democrats are on track to take control of both chambers of Congress in January. Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis termed the midterm results an ‘extinction-level event for Republicans’, while Texas Senator Ted Cruz described it as a 'blue tsunami'.

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The Republican Party went into the polls without its star crowd-puller, Donald Trump, on the ballot, something that the US President has repeatedly highlighted after the unfavorable results on Tuesday.



Who will replace Trump in 2028? 80-year-old Trump, who is in his second term as US President, cannot run for office again in 2028, and his deputy, US Vice President JD Vance, along with Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, were seen as the frontrunners to replace Trump on the ballot in 2028.

But the midterm results on Tuesday have made Vance’s road to the White House in 2028 even more complicated.

Vance's odds take a hit Immediately after the midterm results, Vance’s odds of winning the 2028 presidential election dropped from 20% to 14% on the prediction market Kalshi, while the possibility of securing the GOP nomination slipped from 35% to 30%. Vance’s 2028 presidential election odds also slipped by 3% on Polymarket on Tuesday.

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Republicans gunning for Vance Many Republicans, including potential rivals for 2028, have already taken shots at Vance following the midterm results and argue that the US VP comes with the baggage of the Trump administration’s unpopular policies.

Also Read | Trump blames Fox News for GOP losses, slams its ratings

Former Republican New Jersey Governor Chris Christie tore into Vance for endorsing Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy’s controversial ad.

“Vivek Ramaswamy will be forgotten. He is gonna be sent to the dustbin of history. But JD Vance is gonna be remembered, I think, from this campaign for more than anything else than that he stood by that ad. A man who wrote a book on Catholicism stood behind that ad,” Christie told ABC.

Vance blames Iran war Vance, on his part, has also tried to distance himself from one of the most controversial steps taken by the Trump administration - the war in Iran.

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He blamed the party’s defeat on the war, the cost of living and US-Israel ties, saying the conflict cost his party the Senate for at least six years.

To those who are angry and “want to say, ‘I told you so,’” Vance wrote in a social media post, “you’re right, you did tell us so.”

Vance eyes ‘new right’ Fox News reported that Vance sent out the social media post, breaking with Trump on foreign policy.

According to Fox News, Vance is seeking a new alliance with disaffected Trump voters, and his message was aimed at the "new right," which includes changing the nature of America's relationship with Israel.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.