Kamala Harris Hindu by name, but her actions are anti-India: US industrialist Shalabh Kumar

US-based industrialist Shalabh Shalli Kumar dubbed the policies and actions of Kamala Harris as being ‘anti-Indian’ on Monday as election campaigning drew to a close across the country. The Republican Hindu Coalition founder also highlighted the ‘friendship’ between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Donald Trump to underscore his point.

“Kamala Harris has radical views on Kashmir and India will have to be conscious…She is Hindu by name…but her actions and policies are anti-India. She wants a free Kashmir. Five to seven people in her campaign are pro-Pakistanis,” he alleged.

The Punjab-born businessman predicted that the US elections would ultimately be decided by the Hindu and Indian vote in the battleground states — “which is almost a million votes in seven battleground states when you combine them”.

Kumar claimed that Pakistan had become a “satellite state of China” and posed a big challenge to India and the US. He insisted that Democrats such as Kamala Harris and current president Joe Biden would accuse the BJP and PM Modi of “persecuting minorities” whenever they got a chance to raise the issue.

“Forget about what's happening in Bangladesh. Forget about what's happening everywhere else. Forget about what's happening in Canada against Hindus. To them, Hindus are the majority and radical Islam is the minority,” he asserted.

The Chicago-based Indian-American was a prominent financial backer of Donald Trump during the 2016 elections and voiced hope for his return to the White House.

“We are looking forward to a Free Trade Agreement between the two countries. President Trump and PM Modi are good friends and hence the next four years are going to be great under the presidency of Donald Trump…Trump's position on Hindus in India is very, very clear. It has been clear since 2016 when he attended the New Jersey rally on October 15” he added.