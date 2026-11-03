‘Most important midterm election in the history of our country’, says Donald Trump as US set to vote in crucial polls

US President Donald Trump has once again told the Republican base that they should pretend that his name is on the ballot in the midterm elections on Tuesday.

"You have to pretend I'm on the ballot because when I'm on the ballot, we get almost 50% more voters out," he said during a tele rally for Republican candidates in New York.

Trump also reminded his supporters that "tomorrow is the most important midterm election in the history of our country."

US midterm election Americans will vote in one of the most consequential elections in recent times. The vote, which could also shape the last two years of the second Trump presidency, is widely seen as a referendum on his policies.

All 435 seats of the House and 37 seats in the 100-member Senate are up for grabs in the midterms, and most opinion polls so far have predicted a Blue wave in the lower house. Election observers have also pointed out that the possibility of the Democratic Party flipping the Senate is not unlikely.

If the pre-poll forecasts come true and Democrats take control of the US Congress, it will allow for deeper Congressional scrutiny and checks of Trump's actions, which will severely limit his ability to push his agenda.

What Trump said about Democratic control of Congress Trump, in his election speeches, has used this concern to drum up support for Republican candidates.

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto," Trump told the New York Post's Pod Force One podcast in response to a question on Republicans losing control of both Houses of the US Congress, referring to the presidential power to veto actions by Congress.

The White House says it is also ready to fight back against whatever investigations -- or impeachment proceedings -- Democrats throw at them.

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"They'll probably go after me, and I'll go after them," Trump said in a Time magazine interview. Trump could even direct the Justice Department to investigate Democrats who are probing him.

Trump focuses on Reflecting Pool in last speech As the campaign season comes to a close, Trump delivered his final scheduled remarks, saying Republicans "gave this a very strong shot."

Interestingly, in his last campaign speech, Trump barely mentioned policy and instead talked about his renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool and other plans to beautify Washington.

Trump has openly expressed a desire to stamp his own physical mark on Washington because he fears that others will not do it for him.