‘My election-interfering space lasers didn’t work’: Elon Musk responds to Democratic sweep in US midterm polls

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has responded to the sweeping Democratic victories in the 2026 US midterm elections. Musk, a Trump ally and the largest individual donor in the US midterm elections, said in an X post, “Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn’t work this time.”

As the blue wave became clear, Musk had earlier posted on X, saying, “Data centers in space looking pretty appealing right now,” in an apparent reference to possible delays in the construction of data centers, including in Texas, where Gina Hinojosa has been elected as the first Democratic governor of the Lone Star State.

Throughout her campaign, Hinojosa repeatedly called for an immediate moratorium on data centre development. She had also vowed to halt approvals until “a legislative session that puts Texans first so that we don’t have any more communities in Texas who are powerless against these global corporations.”

Musk flooded Republican campaigns with cash Musk is estimated to have spent $474 million supporting Republican candidates and conservative groups during the 2026 midterm elections, making him the largest single-cycle donor in modern US political history.

Musk had targeted Democratic candidates, including Abdul El-Sayed and James Talarico, both of whom won from their respective seats in Michigan and Texas.

Why Musk did not want a Democratic clean sweep On October 30, as polls predicted a Democratic surge in the midterms, Musk had, in a lengthy post on X, listed his biggest concern if there is a clean sweep.

“1. Make DC and Puerto Rico states to gain a strong majority in the Senate.

2. Open the borders and legalize everyone living in America illegally to cement a permanent majority.

3. Increase the size of the Supreme Court to gain an immediate majority.

This would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word.

All that is needed to ensure this doesn’t happen is 51 Republican senators in 2029. That is why you should vote for Republican senators this election. Other reasons are irrelevant compared to this one,” Musk had said.

Democrats to take House, Senate On Tuesday, Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress, delivering a decisive rebuke of Republican governance in Washington and ushering in a new era of congressional resistance to President Donald Trump.

Democrats routed their rivals across the map, flipping states that have voted Republican for decades and that Trump won by double digits just two years ago.

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