Nithya Raman wins Los Angeles Mayor race - All you need to know about the Indian-origin Democratic Socialist

Nithya Raman is projected to win the election for mayor of Los Angeles, California, according to Decision Desk. Raman edged out incumbent Democratic Mayor Karen Bass in a tight race. According to The Associated Press, Raman was leading with 51.7% support compared to Bass’s 48.3% with 67% of votes counted as of Wednesday evening.

Raman will be the first Democratic Socialist to become the Mayor of the second-largest US city. The progressive who has been serving as the council member for the 4th district since 2020 will also be the third Democratic Socialist Mayor in the US after Zohran Mamdani in New York and Katie Wilson in Seattle.

Raman was also the first candidate backed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) to win a seat on the Los Angeles City Council.

Who is Nithya Raman? 45-year-old Raman, who was born in a Tamil-speaking family in Kerala, moved to the US at the age of six. Raman, who attended Harvard University and MIT hold a master's degree in urban planning.

Before venturing into politics, Raman had a brief stint in India, where she worked on urban planning and civic issues through her organization, Transparent Chennai. In 2013, Raman moved to Los Angeles and worked for the city administrative officer of Los Angeles.

She made her debut in electoral politics, winning the Los Angeles City Council's 4th District against incumbent council member David Ryu. Raman was reelected to the City Council in 2024 and she entered the 2026 Los Angeles Mayoral election in the 11th hour.

She was up against Democratic incumbent Karen Bass, the 73-year-old political veteran who was elected to office in 2022.

Nithya Raman vs Karen Bass According to AFP, Bass and Raman were once allies, with comparable stances on most issues.

Raman even previously endorsed Bass for a second term before unveiling a shock challenge against her under the slogan "a city that works."

In a recent interaction with AFP, Raman said people were "dissatisfied" with the "broken status quo" of Los Angeles.

"We are worse off in this city than we were four years ago before Karen Bass became our mayor," Raman told AFP, citing affordability, homelessness and faltering basic services like road repair.

"I'm asking Angelenos to dream bigger."