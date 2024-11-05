US Election 2024: Can the cult of Elon Musk help Donald Trump reclaim US Presidency?

US Election 2024: Born and raised in South Africa, Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, is now based in America. After studying for a couple of years in Canada, he moved to the United States for his bachelor's degree, which he finished at the University of Pennsylvania.

He is a self-made billionaire who runs many renowned companies including Tesla and SpaceX. He is also known as the owner of X (formerly Twitter), one of the largest social media networks, which also happens to be the largest provider of news on the Internet. His contributions to the environment (via Tesla and SolarCity) and humanity (through OpenAI and Neuralink) are exemplary.

Thanks to his maverick demeanour, he is extremely popular among youngsters, making him a cult of his own. It is no surprise that he is the single largest account holder on X (formerly Twitter) with a total of 202.9 million followers.

But what makes him a newsmaker these days is his unequivocal support for the Republican nominee and former POTUS, Donald Trump, during the election for the 47th President of America. Although donating money by a corporate during federal elections is not unusual, attending and dancing at election rallies and giving a series of TV interviews in support of a candidate is quite uncommon for someone of Musk's repute and fame.

One might wonder why Elon Musk has become a MAGA (Make America Great Again) fan.

Why is Elon Musk supporting Trump? Elon Musk is the richest man with a net worth of around $247 billion. He is the CEO of Tesla Motors, owner of Twitter (now X), and the founder of Neuralink and The Boring Company. He is apparently helping Donald Trump reclaim the presidency for a number of reasons.

The current US administration, led by President Joe Biden, has been a quite vocal critic of Musk. On several occasions, Musk has expressed his displeasure over his run-ins with government departments such as SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

In fact, Tesla, despite being the most popular electric car maker in the world, was not invited to Biden’s electric vehicle summit in 2021. The personal attacks and snubs aside, he claims that he is politically active in this election because he wants to ‘save the democracy’.

How is Elon Musk helping Donald Trump? In one of his rallies, Donald Trump claimed that Musk was contributing $40 million every month to the Trump campaign. Besides, he personally attended rallies to root for Trump. In one of the rallies in the swing state of Pennsylvania, Musk was seen dancing and jumping on the stage in support of Trump. The Political Action Committee (PAC) founded by Musk gave $1 million every day ahead of elections to voters in sweepstakes.

This was quite pertinent in view of the huge amount of funding raised by Kamala Harris' campaign which collectively raised $997.2 million vis-a-vis Trump’s campaign committee which raised $388 million in total between January 2023 and October 16, 2024, ending with $118 million and $36.2 million in cash on hand, respectively.

Where does the irony lie?

The irony lies in Musk, who leads companies committed to saving the environment, being an ardent supporter of a businessman-turned-politician who called climate change a hoax invented by China.

Another irony lies in the fact that Musk, who himself is an immigrant, is explicitly promoting a strong political movement which intends to crack down on illegal immigrants.

In fact, Musk's stand for Republicans has drawn the ire of some pro-immigrant activists and politicians. A recent Washington Post report claiming that Musk worked illegally on a visa after school during his early days in America was not a coincidence but was seen as an attempt by the mainstream media to discredit Musk and his support for Trump.

What are the key things he said? In order to show his support for Trump, Musk has often accused the Democratic Party of indulging in lies, propaganda and hoaxes -- the things Trump was often accused of during his presidency between 2016 and 2020.

At a recent 'Joe Rogan Experience', Musk told the host, "Vote like your life depends on it. Vote like your future depends on it… Because it does. This is the last chance, man.”

Will Musk be a part of Trump's administration? It is no secret that if Trump wins the US presidential elections, the Tesla boss will be part of the government and will lead a department -- DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency) which will work to improve the efficiency of different departments of US administration.