US Election 2024: Inside Donald Trump and Kamala Harris’ net worth — 8 billion vs 8 million

If surveys are to be believed, the 2024 US presidential election will likely be a neck-and-neck contest between former US President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris. While Trump is a Republican candidate, Harris is fighting as a Democrat.

With less than a week left for the mega US presidential Election Day on November 5, here's a sneak peek into the wealth of Trump and Harris:

Donald Trump's net worth Currently, Donald Trump's net worth is $8 billion. According to Forbes, the former US President’s net worth doubled in October 2024. It increased from under $4 billion at the start of October to $8 billion on Tuesday (October 29).

Donald Trump, 78, is now the 357th-wealthiest person in the world, according to Forbes real-time billionaires tracker.

The spike in Trump's wealth coincided with a surge in his popularity in the US presidential election betting market and a multi-week rally by his media company, Trump Media & Technology Group.

Trump Media, parent company of Trump's Truth Social platform, saw an increase of almost 9 percent on Tuesday, closing at $51.51 – on top of a 21.6% gain Monday. Trump Media & Technology Group is reportedly valued at over $10 billion (market cap at 9,509,898,833) – slightly more than the value of Elon Musk's X.

While Trump’s net worth doubled in October, Trump Media’s stock price more than tripled (an increase of 249.2%) in the same period after starting October at $16.16. The Associated Press reported that the stock of Trump Media, or TMTG, tends to move more with Trump’s re-election odds than on its own profit prospects.

On Wednesday, Trump Media stock traded 5 percent lower at $48.9 in pre-market session after closing 8 percent higher at $51.51 on Tuesday.

But how much has Donald Trump inherited? An investigative report by The New York Times suggested that Donald Trump received at least $413 million from his father over time, adjusted for inflation.

Kamala Harris' net worth Kamala Harris’ net worth, along with her husband Doug Emhoff, currently stands at $8 million, according to Forbes estimates published in May this year. "That’s roughly 20 times the median net worth of Americans in their age bracket," the report stated.

The Forbes report suggested that Harris had gotten "richer" since becoming the US vice president in 2021 (net worth was $7 million in 2021). However, replacing US President Joe Biden in the presidential race didn't impact Harris’ bank account.

Harris and Emhoff own a multimillion-dollar residence in Los Angeles. Since 2021, the value of the property is said to have increased by roughly $1 million, bringing its estimated value to $4.4 million. Their other assets primarily include cash, index funds, bonds, and pensions.

In the past (2003), Harris made about $140,000 as San Francisco’s district attorney. The figure climbed to more than $200,000 in 2010. In 2016, Harris received a small pay hike to $174,000 a year as a new US Senate. "Upon her swearing in, she had between $250,000 and $500,000 in a savings account and a similar amount of investments in retirement accounts, plus her pensions," Forbes reported.

In January 2021, Kamala Harris recieved another raise to $235,000 as the US vice president. So0on after taking office, Harris sold her San Francisco apartment for $860,000 – $560,000 more than she paid for it 23 years earlier. Her DC apartment was sold for $1.85 million. She reportedly also received more than $500,000 from books she published before taking office.