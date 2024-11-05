US Election Results: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump TIE in New Hampshire hamlet in first votes

US Election Results: As the voting kicked of in the tiny community in the northeastern state of New Hampshire, early outcome mirrored the incredibly close US presidential polls in the White House race.

Livemint
Published5 Nov 2024, 03:00 PM IST
US Election Results: Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.
US Election Results: Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump.(AFP)

US Election Results 2024: The New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch, near the US-Canada border, became the first place in the country to cast a ballot for the 2024 US Presidential elections on November 5 "Election Day". As the voting kicked off in the tiny community in the northeastern state of New Hampshire, early outcome mirrored the incredibly close US presidential polls in the White House race.

There was a tie between the two US presidential candidates, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump. They each got three ballots in New Hampshire's Dixville Notch – which for decades has kicked off Election Day at the stroke of midnight Monday, hours before the rest of the country's polling stations open.

Also Read | US Election 2024 LIVE Updates: The game is ON! Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are neck-and-neck in the 2024 US election. Opinion polls have largely predicted a close battle between the two. The two leaders are facing cut-throat competition in the swing states too. While millions have already cast their ballots in early voting, the final round of voting took place on Tuesday, November 5.

The township opened and closed its poll just after midnight ET in a tradition that dates back to 1960, CNN reported. Electoral laws in New Hampshire allow municipalities with fewer than 100 residents to open their polling stations at midnight and to close them when all registered voters have fulfilled their civic duty.

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: From abortion to unemployment, A-Z glossary

Dixville Notch's residents had voted unanimously for then candidate Joe Biden in 2020, reportedly only the second presidential hopeful to get all the votes since the midnight voting tradition began in 1960, news agency AP reported.

Dixville Notch voters handed a surprise unanimous victory to Republican White House hopeful Nikki Haley in New Hampshire's primary in January. Haley ultimately quit the race due to an insurmountable Trump lead – but Tuesday's vote shows that three voters opted not to back the billionaire in the general election.

Also Read | When will US Election Results 2024 be announced? Your complete guide

While the counting of votes after Tuesday's election will help decide a “projected winner” of the US elections. The official president-elect will be decided only after the voting by the Electoral College in December this year. A candidate needs at least 270 electoral votes to become the US President.

Electoral College

There are a total of 538 electoral votes in the college; 435 House of Representatives, 100 Senate seats and 3 seats from Washington DC. A candidate needs a minimum of 270 votes to become the President. Every state has a certain number of electoral votes.

Also Read | US Election: What if Harris-Trump fail to secure electoral college majority?

California has the maximum number of seats with 54, followed by Texas (40) and Florida (30). On the other hand, states like North Dakota, South Dakota, Delaware, and Vermont have a minimum number of 3 seats.

Besides, there are mainly seven swing states -- Nevada (6), Arizona (11), North Carolina (16), Georgia (16), Wisconsin (10), Michigan (15), Pennsylvania (19).

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Nov 2024, 03:00 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsUs ElectionsUS Election Results: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump TIE in New Hampshire hamlet in first votes

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    152.30
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.35 (3.64%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    286.60
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    2.55 (0.9%)

    Bank Of Baroda share price

    258.15
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    5.4 (2.14%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    849.60
    03:08 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    19.75 (2.38%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation share price

    1,319.40
    02:54 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    42.7 (3.34%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    235.10
    02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    4.3 (1.86%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,334.80
    02:53 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    15.15 (1.15%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,552.40
    02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -78.3 (-4.8%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,711.60
    02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -85.15 (-4.74%)

    PB Fintech share price

    1,634.45
    02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -78.3 (-4.57%)

    Tube Investments Of India share price

    4,176.05
    02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    -184.05 (-4.22%)
    More from Top Losers

    HFCL share price

    126.50
    02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    7.15 (5.99%)

    Himadri Speciality Chemical share price

    587.10
    02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    26.8 (4.78%)

    Oil India share price

    495.00
    02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    22.55 (4.77%)

    JSW Steel share price

    1,000.00
    02:55 PM | 5 NOV 2024
    45.15 (4.73%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,255.00-160.00
      Chennai
      80,261.00-160.00
      Delhi
      80,413.00-160.00
      Kolkata
      80,265.00-160.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.