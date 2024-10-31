US presidential election: Who is the most popular endorser for Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in seven swing states? It's not pop sensation Taylor Swift and world's richest man Elon Musk but…

The outcome of the US Presidential Election significantly depends on seven swing states — Georgia, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona. The most important among them is said to be Pennsylvania, where presidential candidate Donald Trump fell victim to an assassination attempt during a poll rally. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tesla and SpaceX owner Elon Musk, who is also the world's richest man, has been extensively promoting Donald Trump's candidature for the upcoming US polls. The billionaire made his first appearance at a Trump rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on October 6. Besides Musk, Boxing legend Mike Tyson, former National Football League (NFL) star Antonio Brown and American rapper 50 Cent.

Meanwhile, Trump's rival and US Vice President Kamala Harris has received support from influential celebrities such as singer Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Cardi B, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

But who among these is the most popular endorser for Trump and Harris in 7 swing states?

Both candidates, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, have received significant endorsements from a host of celebrities – from music, sports, business and entertainment industries. They aim to sway public opinion in seven key states where the contest is particularly close.

But the "most popular endorser" among them is not Taylor Swift, Elon Musk, Beyonce or Barak Obama. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A survey released by AceOdds showed that 50 Cent is the most popular endorser for Trump in all seven US swing states, while Billie Eilish is the top celebrity endorser for Kamala Harris.

AceOdds, a leading bet calculator service, said their research is based on total search volume across all swing states and social media following.

'Kamala Harris’ top celebrity endorsements are more popular than Trump’s' The survey suggested that the collective social media following among the top seven endorsers for Harris reaches over 1,393,000,000. "This is significantly higher than the reach of Trump’s endorsers, who collectively command 389,000,000 followers across social media platforms," the survey claimed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This suggested that Harris’s celebrity endorsers have greater global influence, which can eventually contribute to a higher visibility for her campaign message.

The report, however, revealed that in swing states, the difference in search interest between endorsers for both candidates has been narrower. It said Kamala’s top endorsers received a total of 78,986 searches, while that of Trump’s followed closely behind with 66,157.

"This indicates that the most influential celebrity endorsements are very much state-specific rather than nationally overwhelming," according to the data analysis. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Kamala Harris: Most influential celebrity endorsers across 7 swing states As per AceOdds' research and analysis, the top celebrity endorsers for Harris are as follows:

Top 3 endorsers in swing states: (Consistent across 4 States)

Billie Eilish – 23,931 searches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taylor Swift – 19,604 searches

Beyoncé – 16,978 searches

1. Billie Eilish leads in search volume across the swing states, "showing her high influence," particularly among younger audiences in key battlegrounds. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. However, Taylor Swift is more influential than Eilish in the key states of Pennsylvania and Georgia.

3. Taylor Swift and Beyoncé also reflect a strong cross-state appeal that aligns with Harris’s voter base in urban and suburban demographics.

4. Billie Eilish (most influential) and Taylor Swift (second most influential) dominate in four swing states – Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin and North Carolina. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Taylor Swift was at first position and Billie Eilish on second in Pennsylvania. Billie Eilish (first) and Beyoncé (second) in Georgia. Taylor Swift (first) and Beyoncé (second) in Georgia.

Taylor Swift extended her support for Kamala Harris in September this year throught a post on Instagram. The sensational pop singer called Harris a “steady-handed, gifted leader" who will lead the nation by “calm and not chaos". Meanwhile, nine-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish told fans to vote for Kamala Harris 'like your life depends on it, because it does,' reported USA Today.

Donald Trump: Most influential celebrity endorsers across 7 swing states The analysis claimed that 50 Cent stands as the most influential across the swing states collectively, closely followed by Elon Musk. "These two celebrities likely resonate with a variety of voters, from urban audiences to those drawn to Musk’s conservative leanings, the research suggested. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top 3 endorsers in swing states (Consistent across six States)

1. 50 Cent – 23,810 searches

2. Elon Musk – 15,413 searches {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Mike Tyson – 13,511 searches

50 Cent (most influential) and Elon Musk (second most influential) are the top searched endorsers in Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, North Carolina, Michigan. Moreover, 50 Cent was Number 1 and Mike Tyson was at Number 2 in Pennsylvania.

Rapper 50 Cent had recently told "The Breakfast Club" radio show that he had turned down $3 million to perform at a Trump rally in Madison Square Garden. He further claimed that he rejected a paid offer to perform at the Republican National Convention in July. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}