US Elections 2024: Candidates, result predictions, key dates and everything else you need to know ahead of voting day

Presidential elections remain underway in the US with Kamala Harris and Donald Trump making last-ditch efforts to woo voters. The US Vice President is slated to campaign in Michigan while Donald Trump will visit three battle-ground states on the final day of campaigning.

The results on Election Day will come down to seven states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Together, these states are likely to deliver the Electoral College votes needed for the winning candidate to get a majority of 270.

Who are the candidates running for President?

Republican leader Donald Trump is facing off against Democratic candidate Kamala Harris for the top post.

There are also a few lesser-known candidates in the fray who are running for third parties or as independents. Politician and activist Chase Oliver is running for the Oval Office as the Libertarian Party candidate while the Green Party has fielded physician Jill Stein for the second time. Political activist, philosopher and academic Cornel West --- initially a Green Party candidate --- is also contesting the polls as in Independent candidate.

When will elections be held?

According to data from the University of Florida Election Lab tracker, more than 68 million Americans have already cast their ballots — utilising early voting options such as mail-in ballots or in-person polling sites. Millions more will head to polling booths on November 5 to play their role in the shockingly close race to the White House. Ballots will open at varying times depending on location and time zone — starting from the stroke of midnight on Tuesday.