Donald Trump vowed to 'end inflation' and bring back the American dream as US election campaigning drew to a close on Monday.

“With your vote on Tuesday, I will end inflation. I will stop the invasion of massive numbers of criminals coming into our country. Thank you very much, Kamala and Joe. I will bring back the American dream, and we'll bring it back stronger than ever before. Kamala broke it, and we will fix it and we're going to fix it fast," Trump said during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The former POTUS insisted that the US would experience a 'resurgence' under his leadership — coming back "bigger, better, bolder, richer, safer and stronger than ever before". He insisted that Americans how had the choice between "four more years of incompetence and failure" or what would become the "four greatest years in the history of our country" under his leadership.

The former president also leaned into controversy, questioning Biden's visibility ahead of the elections and stating that no one knew where the US President was.

Trump further accused Harris of undermining the electoral process, asserting that she stole the election from Biden. He further criticised Harris, suggesting to Biden that he should step up and fire Kamala.

"Nobody knows where the other guy is. Where the hell is he? Where is Biden? They call me a threat to democracy. They stole the election from this guy. They walked in; they said, Get out of here, Joe. You're dead. You have to tell Kamala that you've had enough. You're the worst ever. Kamala, you're fired. Get the hell out of here," Trump said.

The US Presidential Elections are set to take place on November 5, with Vice President Kamala Harris going against former US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump.

Former US President Donald Trump is aiming to make a comeback to the White House after his bitter exit last time, while Vice President Kamala Harris is aiming to create history by becoming the first woman president of the US.

A recent poll conducted by the New York Times and Siena College showed Harris and Trump tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote. The two leaders remain tied even after three months of the most tumultuous months in the recent political history of the US.