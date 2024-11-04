With Trump and Harris in a tight race, battleground states are on high alert for misinformation and violence. Local officials have strengthened security measures, including panic buttons and surveillance, to protect against potential unrest as the election draws near.

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris remain neck-and-neck in polls as Americans set off for voting booths on November 5. The contest is likely to come down to the wire with a mere fraction of Americans residing in swing states deciding the final outcome. Officials in these competitive ‘battleground’ states are currently braced for misinformation, conspiracy theories, threats and possible violence in the aftermath of a turbulent campaign season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Local officials have adopted a barrage of security measures ahead of Election Day — including the installation of panic buttons for poll workers. panic buttons for election workers, and utilising Surveillance drones are being used to monitor the areas and rooftop snipers have been deployed at key vote-counting centres.

According to a recent Reuters report, some county election offices in North Carolina have installed panic buttons, bulletproof glass, security cameras and heavier doors to counter potential threats. Election officials have also been trained to defuse tensions with angry activists while the police were given pocket guides on election law in anticipation of increased challenges. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}