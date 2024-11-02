US Elections 2024: What happens if Donald Trump claims early victory on November 5? Kamala Harris says…

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will face off next week as many Americans vote. Trump claims he will accept a fair election's outcome, but concerns remain over potential premature victory claims. Harris expressed readiness to respond if Trump ‘manipulates’ the press or public opinion.

Published2 Nov 2024, 10:49 PM IST
US Elections 2024: What happens if Donald Trump claims early victory on November 5? Kamala Harris says…
US Elections 2024: What happens if Donald Trump claims early victory on November 5? Kamala Harris says…(Getty Images via AFP)

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris will go head-to-head next week as a vast majority of US citizens cast their ballots. The Republican leader has repeatedly assured that he would accept the results of a “free and fair” election — without actually explaining what that might look like. Poll watchers and top officials remain braced for a premature victory declaration reminiscent of the previous election.

“We are sadly ready if he does and, if we know that he is actually manipulating the press and attempting to manipulate the consensus of the American people … we are prepared to respond,” Harris told ABC News during a recent interview.

She has previously indicated that there were teams in place to tackle such a situation.

Also Read | Vance calls Harris ‘Michael Jordan of saying little with lots of words’

The former POTUS has repeatedly insisted for the past four years that he had won the 2020 polls — with many supporters backing the assertion. It is also pertinent to note that supporters of the Republican leader had led the January 6 Capitol ‘riots’ after his defeat to Joe Biden.

Trump had also dubbed himself the winner hours after Election Day in 2020 — well before the results were tallied. President Biden was later declared the winner on the Saturday after Election Day.

Also Read | Can a Trump presidency jeopardize the US Fed’s independence?

Disinformation is permeating the 2024 US presidential election on an unprecedented scale, with online instigators escalating doubts about the integrity of the electoral process as millions of Americans cast their ballots.

Heading into Election Day, conspiracy theorists and foreign actors are amplifying unverified allegations of fraud that echo Donald Trump’s claims that the result can’t be trusted if he loses to Vice President Kamala Harris. They’re using Elon Musk‘s X and other social media platforms to sow skepticism among voters by circulating fake images of destroyed ballots and bogus reports about blocked polling places.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

