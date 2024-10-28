US Elections: Elon Musk’s son steals show at Trump rally, dons customised MAGA hat; netizens say ‘little X is adorable’

  Musk's son was holding up a Trump Vance sign that also bore his father's name.

Livemint
Published28 Oct 2024, 07:50 PM IST
Elon Musk, his son and Melania Trump at a rally to support Donald Trump in New York City.
Elon Musk, his son and Melania Trump at a rally to support Donald Trump in New York City.

Tesla Inc and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk was a headliner at Donald Trump's rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City. But it was Musk’s 4-year-old son X Æ A-Xii who stole the show at the event.

Little X donned a customised MAGA hat at the Trump rally as the billionaire CEO claimed he could cut $2 trillion of waste from the federal budget.

Musk's son was holding up a Trump Vance sign that also bore his father's name.

Born on May 4, 2020, X Æ A-Xii is one of Musk's three kids with singer Grimes.

Pictures and videos of little X with dad Musk have gone viral on social media platforms, with netizens calling little X “adorable”.

 

In one of the pictures, X is seen sharing a cute moment with his dad and being embraced by Melania Trump.

A user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The Musk’s are all in.”

“Little X loves the crowd cheering,” wrote a second user on X (formerly Twitter).

“What a wonderful moment for Maye too. She has to be so proud of her son,” wrote another user.

“Seeing Elon Musk, Melania Trump, and even Musk's son X at a Trump rally is certainly a head-turner, bringing together some of the most prominent figures in tech, politics, and social media,” said an X user Emily Thompson.

What Elon Musk said at the Trump rally?

Musk was wearing a black MAGA cap with a gothic-looking font and a black shirt and jacket.

The Tesla CEO unveiled what he called a "dark gothic MAGA" look on Sunday while supporting Republican nominee and former US president Trump.

"I'm dark gothic MAGA," Musk told the crowd at the event.

"The energy in this room is incredible."

He took the stage while leading the crowd in a "USA" chant.

"We're going to get the government off your back and out of your pocketbook," he said. "And America's just not going. It's just going to be great. America is going to reach heights that it has never seen before."

First Published:28 Oct 2024, 07:50 PM IST
US Elections: Elon Musk's son steals show at Trump rally, dons customised MAGA hat; netizens say 'little X is adorable'

