US Elections: Kamala Harris takes lead over Donald Trump by a single percentage point

As the US Election day is nearing, Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris has taken a lead over Republican nominee and former president Donald Trump by a single percentage point -- 44% to 43% -- in the final stretch of the US presidential contest, according to a Reuters-Ipsos poll.

The race effectively tied ahead of the November 5 election, showed the three-day poll completed on Sunday.

Around 1,150 US adults, including 975 registered voters, were surveyed by the new poll. It showed Trump with significant advantages over Harris on several of the issues voters consider most pressing, Reuters reported.

Harris' marginal lead over Trump may not be enough to win the US election even if it holds through November 5.

According to the poll, Trump's biggest edge in terms of policy could be on immigration issues, where he has put forward tough proposals such as mass deportations of illegal migrants. Some 48% of voters in the latest poll said Trump's approach to immigration was best, as compared to 33% who voted for Harris.

While Harris has advantage on the issue of political extremism to be dwindling. Some 40% of voters in the poll said she had a better approach to handling political extremism and threats to democracy, compared to 38% who picked Trump.

The Democrat has emphasized Trump's role in the January 6, 2021 assault on the US Capitol by his supporters, who aimed to overturn his 2020 election defeat, and on Tuesday is making what her campaign billed as her last major pre-election speech before the election at the site where Trump rallied his supporters before the riot.

Trump has hit back with an argument that Harris' views are extreme and would amount to a socialist takeover of US institutions.