US Midterm Election Results Impact on Oil and Rupee: What a lame duck Trump and Democratic control of Congress mean

Voting in the midterm elections in the US has concluded, and the results have started trickling in. Early trends are in line with the exit poll projections, which overwhelmingly predicted a blue wave in the US. If the trend continues, US President Donald Trump will have his wings clipped for the last two years of his second term.

How oil markets are responding As the midterm election results continue to come in, it has triggered immediate volatility in crude oil markets, with West Texas Intermediate (WTI) trading around $95 per barrel and international benchmark Brent holding above $106 per barrel. The final results, if it doesn’t go in favour of Trump and the Republican Party will play a major role in dictating global oil prices in the coming days.

Future of war on Iran The US-Israeli war on Iran, which began on February 28 and continues to date with intermittent skirmishes, has been the primary reason for the spike in global oil prices. Iran’s closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the attacks carried out by Tehran and its allied militias, targeting oil refining facilities across US allies in the Middle East, have resulted in an unprecedented disruption of global crude supplies.

Also Read | Iran claims control over Hormuz, says two oil supertankers hit naval mines

The war has been unpopular across party lines in the US, and a Democratic control of the Senate or both chambers of Congress is likely to make Trump’s plans to continue the conflict even more difficult. Trump may face increasing pressure to alter the White House's approach toward Iran and negotiate a deal to end the war and reopen the Strait of Hormuz, to allow the normal flow of crude, and help bring down oil prices.

Impact on Indian Rupee The midterm election results could also have an indirect impact on the Indian economy and the India Rupee. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee strengthened modestly and dollar-rupee forward premiums retreated in range-bound trading as ​investors awaited the outcome of US midterm elections.

The rupee closed at 94.74 per dollar, up from its close at 94.90 in the previous session. While the currency had jumped as high as ​94.62 in early trading, it trimmed gains as oil prices rebounded ​after slumping nearly 11% in the previous session.

On Tuesday, ​the dollar index was little changed at 101.7.

Elsewhere, dollar-rupee forward premiums dipped slightly, with traders awaiting fresh cues to gauge momentum in the near term.