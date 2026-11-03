US midterm election results 2026: When will counting begin? Check India timings and full schedule

The 2026 US midterm elections is taking place on Tuesday, November 3, with voters deciding the balance of power in the US Congress.

For viewers in India, the first indications of the electoral outcome are expected to emerge early on Wednesday, November 4, as polling stations begin closing across different US states.

Advertisement

The elections are being closely watched as Republicans and Democrats battle for control of the two chambers of Congress — the Senate and the House of Representatives.

The outcome could determine how much legislative power US President Donald Trump's administration retains during the remainder of his term.

The first results are expected from around 4:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4, corresponding to 6 pm Eastern Standard Time (EST) on Tuesday.

Counting and projections will continue throughout the day, although closely contested races could take several days or even weeks to resolve.

Democrats need to flip four Republican-held Senate seats and gain three seats in the House of Representatives to take control of either chamber.

Geoffrey Skelley, chief election analyst at Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ), told The Hill that if polling trends and the generic congressional ballot prove accurate, election projections could emerge relatively early in the night.

Advertisement

Here's a look at when polling stations close across key US states, the important contests to watch and when Indian viewers can follow the results.

US midterm election results 2026: When will counting begin in India? The first polling stations are scheduled to close at 6 pm EST on Tuesday, November 3, or 4:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4.

However, polling stations close at different times across the US because of the country's multiple time zones and state-specific voting schedules.

Here's the state-wise timeline converted into Indian Standard Time (IST).

4:30 am IST: First polling stations close in Kentucky and Indiana Kentucky and Indiana will be among the first states to begin reporting results, with some polling stations closing at 4:30 am IST on Wednesday. The remaining polling stations in both states will close an hour later, at 5:30 am IST.

Advertisement

One of the early contests to watch is Kentucky's 6th Congressional District, where Republican Ralph Alvarado is facing Democrat Zach Dembo.

DDHQ has rated the contest a toss-up, making it an important early indicator of whether Democrats are making gains in traditionally Republican territory.

According to Skelley, results from the eastern United States will play an important role in shaping the initial understanding of the election outcome.

5:30 am IST: Georgia, Virginia and Florida Polling stations will close at 5:30 am IST in Georgia, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia and most of Florida and New Hampshire. The remaining polling stations in Florida and New Hampshire will close at 6:30 am IST.

West Virginia, Ohio and North Carolina will also see polling stations close at 6 am IST. The results from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina and Virginia will be particularly significant. Nearly 50 House races across these states are considered at least mildly competitive, making them important in determining control of the lower chamber.

Advertisement

Florida is expected to report results relatively quickly after polling stations close, although its Panhandle region will remain open until 6:30 am IST.

6:30 am IST: Michigan, Maine and Texas Senate races in focus

The 6:30 am IST window is expected to be among the busiest periods of election night, with several states completing voting and some of the most closely watched Senate contests coming into focus.

Polling stations will close across Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee and Washington DC.

Also Read | US Midterms: Why Senate battlegrounds are tilting toward Democrats

Arkansas will close its polling stations at 7 am IST. In Kansas, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota and Texas, most polling stations will close at 6:30 am IST, while the remaining ones will shut at 7:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Three closely watched Senate contests to follow during this period are:

Michigan: Republican Mike Rogers is facing Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

Maine: Republican Senator Susan Collins is contesting against Democrat Troy Jackson.

Texas: Republican Ken Paxton is facing Democrat James Talarico.

A Rogers victory in Michigan would be a significant boost for Republicans as they attempt to defend their Senate majority, Skelley told The Hill.

7:30 am IST: Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska take centre stage Polling stations will close at 7:30 am IST across Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, New York, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

Democrats are seeking to win an open Senate seat in Iowa, while Republicans are attempting to flip an open seat in Minnesota. Iowa will also be a key battleground in the House.

Advertisement

Nebraska is another state to watch. Independent candidate Dan Osborn is making another bid for the Senate after losing to Republican Senator Deb Fischer by a single-digit margin in the strongly Republican state two years ago.

The results from these states could provide a clearer picture of the Senate battle and the broader congressional balance.

8:30 am IST: Montana, Nevada and Utah results expected Montana, Nevada and Utah will see their polling stations close at 8:30 am IST. Most of Idaho will also close at this time, although some polling stations will remain open until 9:30 am IST.

In Oregon, polling stations in communities located in the Mountain Time Zone will close at 8:30 am IST, while the rest of the state will close an hour later.

Advertisement

Montana's Senate contest will be among the important races to monitor. Independent candidate Seth Bodnar is challenging Republican Kurt Alme for the open seat being vacated by Republican Senator Steve Daines.

9:30 am IST: California and Washington bring West Coast into focus California and Washington will close their polling stations at 9:30 am IST, bringing the West Coast into the election-night picture.

California allows additional time for ballots to arrive and be counted after Election Day. This means the final results in several closely contested races may not be available immediately.

10:30 am IST onwards: Alaska and Hawaii mark the final poll closures Hawaii and Alaska will be among the last states to close their polling stations, at 10:30 am IST. Some polling stations in Alaska will remain open until 11:30 am IST.

Advertisement

Alaska's vast geographical spread could delay the counting process, as ballots from remote communities may take several days to reach counting centres.

According to Alaska's Division of Elections, early-voting ballots received at regional election offices through the Thursday before Election Day are counted on election night.

The final outcome of the Senate battle could therefore take longer to emerge than the results of the House elections.

When will the US midterm election results 2026 be declared? The closure of polling stations does not mean that all votes will be counted immediately. While initial projections could emerge within hours of polling stations closing, the final outcome may take several days or longer.

Close contests, mail-in ballots, recounts and state-specific counting procedures can delay the declaration of winners.

Advertisement

Previous US elections illustrate how widely the timeline can vary.

In 2024, the Associated Press called the Senate for Republicans at 12:06 am EST on the day after Election Day, corresponding to 10:36 am IST on Wednesday.

In comparison, the AP took four days to call the Senate in 2022. In 2020, the final outcome took 64 days, with a Georgia runoff election in December ultimately determining control of the chamber.

The House results can also take longer to settle. The last time the AP called the House for Democrats on election night was in 2018, at 3 am EST on the following Wednesday.

In 2020, it took a week to call the House, while the 2022 and 2024 elections each took eight days.

Advertisement

Where to check US midterm election results 2026 online? Indian viewers can follow the counting process, live projections and state-wise election updates through the following platforms:

Associated Press (AP): For live election results, projections and updates on congressional races.

Decision Desk HQ (DDHQ): For election-night projections, race ratings and state-wise results.

The Hill: For live political coverage, election analysis and updates on the battle for Congress.

Official state election websites: For certified results, ballot-counting updates and official declarations from individual states.

US midterm election results 2026: What should Indian viewers watch? For viewers in India, the most important election-night window is expected to be between 4:30 am and 7:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4.

Results from eastern states, followed by key battlegrounds such as Michigan, Maine, Texas, Iowa and Minnesota, could offer early indications of which party is gaining momentum.

Advertisement

However, early projections should not be confused with the final outcome. The Senate and House races could follow different timelines, with mail-in ballots and closely contested seats potentially delaying a definitive verdict.

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer