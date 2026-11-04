US midterm election results: How Indian-Americans are building cross-community support | Experts weigh in

The 2026 US midterm elections have highlighted the growing political footprint of Indian-Americans, with candidates of Indian origin securing victories in key congressional and state-level contests.

From Suhas Subramanyam and Pia Dandiya to Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal and Ami Bera, their electoral success reflects the community's expanding presence in American political life.

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However, experts told Livemint that these victories should not be viewed merely through the lens of ethnic representation.

According to experts, Indian-American candidates are building electoral coalitions beyond their own communities by focusing on issues that resonate with a wider electorate, including economic security, healthcare, immigration, employment and public policy.

Indian-Americans expand their presence in US politics Democrat Suhas Subramanyam won re-election from Virginia's 10th Congressional District, defeating Republican Dave Beckwith and independent candidate Ahsen Malik. Subramanyam, who was first elected to the House in 2024, has focused on issues including federal workforce concerns, household costs and immigration challenges facing skilled foreign workers.

Democrat Pia Dandiya also won Florida's 22nd Congressional District, defeating Republican businessman Casey Askar, according to election projections. Her victory adds another Indian-American voice to the US House of Representatives.

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Meanwhile, Ro Khanna secured a sixth term from California's 17th Congressional District, while Pramila Jayapal won a sixth term representing Washington's 7th Congressional District. Ami Bera also retained his seat in California's 3rd Congressional District for an eighth consecutive term.

At the state level, Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller secured re-election alongside Democratic Governor Wes Moore.

The results come amid a wider political battle over control of Congress, with the midterms determining whether Republicans retain their majorities or Democrats regain control of either chamber.

Indian-American candidates winning beyond diaspora vote Experts argue that the growing electoral success of Indian-American candidates reflects their ability to connect with voters across ethnic and cultural boundaries rather than relying solely on support from the Indian-American community.

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Mishi Choudhary, founder of SFLC.in and a technology lawyer, said the community's growing political participation marks a shift from economic influence towards a willingness to exercise political power.

"Indian Americans have long had economic influence in the US. What we now see is their willingness to exercise political power," Choudhary said.

She cautioned against interpreting the victories as evidence of a unified Indian-American political identity, pointing out that candidates were winning elections by addressing American issues and building broader electoral coalitions.

"This is a sign of the community's political maturity. The victories of Suhas Subramanyam and Pia Dandiya show that Indian origin candidates can build electoral coalitions beyond their own communities," she added.

Political representation goes beyond identity Shruti Mishra, founder and CEO of Image Stereo Marcom, said the growing presence of Indian-Americans in US politics reflects a wider global shift in which diaspora communities are increasingly influencing political conversations, public policy and democratic institutions.

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She told Livemint that what was once largely viewed as symbolic representation was evolving into meaningful political participation and leadership.

Mishra pointed to the increase in Indian-American representation in the US House, from one elected representative in 2012 to six in 2024, as an indication of this transformation.

However, she stressed that representation alone does not guarantee political influence.

"Across democracies, political success increasingly depends on a candidate's ability to connect with voters across ethnic, cultural and social boundaries, understand local priorities and build trust through credible communication," she said.

Trump's politics and the changing electoral mood Major Virat Misra, former IRTS officer and advisor at Defence SIIC, IIT Kanpur, interpreted the results as a rejection of US President Donald Trump's political rhetoric and style of leadership.

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He argued that the Indian-American electorate had returned emphatically to Democratic candidates and that the election outcome could strengthen congressional scrutiny of the Trump administration.

Misra argued that greater legislative checks could constrain Trump's political agenda during the remaining period of his presidency.

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.