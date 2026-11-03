US midterm elections 2026: When will results come out? How to track live counting, candidates and party-wise leads

The 2026 US midterm elections will be held on Tuesday, November 3, with voters across the country deciding the balance of power in the US Congress during the final two years of President Donald Trump's term.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for grabs.

Voters will also elect governors in 36 states, making the midterm elections a crucial political test for Trump's Republican Party and the opposition Democrats.

Polling hours will vary across states and time zones, with voting stations opening and closing at different times.

The first polling stations will begin closing at around 6 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Tuesday, November 3 (4:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4), with the final polling stations expected to close at around 1 am ET on Wednesday (11:30 am IST).

US Midterm Elections 2026: When will results be declared? There is no single nationwide result declaration time in the United States. Results will emerge state by state as polling stations close and election officials begin counting ballots.

The first results are expected to trickle in from around 6 pm ET on Tuesday, November 3 (4:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4), when polling stations in parts of Indiana and Kentucky close.

The first major wave of poll closures will take place at 7 pm ET (5:30 am IST), when several eastern states finish voting.

Polling stations in the far western parts of Alaska are expected to be among the last to close, at around 1 am ET on Wednesday (11:30 am IST).

US Midterm Elections 2026: When will voting end? India-time schedule Polling stations will close in phases, starting in parts of Indiana and Kentucky before moving westwards across the country.

Here is the broad schedule of poll closures in Eastern Time (ET) and Indian Standard Time (IST):

6 pm ET, November 3 (4:30 am IST, November 4): Polls close in the Eastern Time Zone portions of Indiana and Kentucky.

7 pm ET (5:30 am IST): Polling ends in Georgia, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Vermont and Virginia, along with the remaining parts of Indiana and Kentucky.

7:30 pm ET (6 am IST): Voting concludes in North Carolina, Ohio and West Virginia.

8 pm ET (6:30 am IST): Polls close in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Maryland, Connecticut, Delaware, Rhode Island, Illinois, Missouri, Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Tennessee, among other jurisdictions.

8:30 pm ET (7 am IST): Polling ends in Arkansas.

9 pm ET (7:30 am IST): Voting concludes in New York, Michigan, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, New Mexico, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

10 pm ET (8:30 am IST): Polls close in Montana, Nevada and Utah.

11 pm ET (9:30 am IST): Voting ends in California, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and North Dakota.

12 midnight ET, November 4 (10:30 am IST): Polling concludes in Hawaii.

1 am ET, November 4 (11:30 am IST): The final polling stations in Alaska's Aleutian Islands close, bringing the nationwide voting process to an end.

US Midterm Elections 2026: When will counting begin in India? Counting will begin as polling stations close and election officials start processing ballots. Preliminary results could therefore start emerging in India from around 4:30 am IST on Wednesday, November 4 (6 pm ET on Tuesday, November 3), when the first polling stations close.

The first major wave of results is expected from around 5:30 am IST (7 pm ET), as more states finish voting.

However, the US does not follow a single nationwide counting procedure. Each state has its own rules for processing and counting in-person votes, early ballots and postal ballots.

Some states allow officials to process mail-in ballots before Election Day, while others have restrictions on when this process can begin. These differences can influence when initial results emerge.

As a result, early leads and projections may be available within hours of polling closing, but the final results in closely contested races could take considerably longer.

US Midterm Elections 2026: How to check results? People following the US midterm elections from India can track live results, constituency-wise counting trends and party-wise performance through official election websites and major US news organisations.

Some ways to follow the results include: Official state election websites: Check individual state election authorities for verified vote counts, constituency-wise results and updates on ballot counting.

Associated Press (AP): Follow live election results, race calls and state-wise updates.

Reuters: Track breaking developments, election projections and party-wise performance.

The New York Times: Follow live results, key battleground races and updates on the balance of power in Congress.

CNN and other US news networks: Watch live election coverage, candidate updates and projections as counting progresses.

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US Midterm Elections 2026: What are Americans voting for? The 2026 midterm elections will determine the composition of the US Congress and could significantly influence Trump's ability to advance his legislative agenda during the remaining two years of his presidency.

Americans will vote for:

All 435 seats in the US House of Representatives.

35 of the 100 seats in the US Senate.

36 state governorships.

The elections will determine whether Republicans retain control of both chambers of Congress or Democrats win back the House, Senate or both.