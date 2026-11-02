US midterms 2026: What is Trump's Plan B if Democrats win Congress? Executive powers, tariffs and immigration in focus

US President Donald Trump's administration is preparing for the possibility of losing control of Congress in Tuesday's midterm elections, with senior aides drawing up plans to push ahead with his agenda without relying on lawmakers.

The White House has been examining how Trump could use executive powers to advance policies on immigration, tariffs, housing costs and federal spending if Democrats secure a majority in either chamber of Congress, Reuters reported.

Advertisement

Senior officials, including deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and budget director Russell Vought, have been working with the White House Counsel's Office on the contingency plans since April, according to Reuters.

The discussions involve identifying actions the president could take without congressional approval and assessing the legal limits of his authority.

White House lawyers are also examining how far Trump can independently exercise executive powers and how the administration could defend such decisions against potential legal challenges.

The preparations come as Democrats look to make gains in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

A Democratic-controlled Congress could obstruct Trump's legislative agenda, scrutinise government spending and launch investigations into his administration.

Trump says he could become 'Mr veto' Trump has acknowledged the possibility of facing a Democrat-led Congress, saying he may have to rely on his veto powers to prevent lawmakers from blocking his agenda.

Advertisement

"I guess I'll become Mr Veto," Trump told New York Post columnist Miranda Devine in an interview. "I'm not going to let them ruin it," he added.

A Democratic majority would make it more difficult for the administration to pass legislation, approve spending measures and secure congressional backing for its policy proposals.

It could also give Democrats greater authority to oversee federal agencies and investigate decisions taken by the Trump administration.

Immigration, tariffs and federal spending in focus The White House's contingency planning reportedly covers several areas central to Trump's domestic and economic agenda.

Immigration is likely to remain a major priority, with the administration exploring ways to continue its policies through executive action.

Tariffs and measures aimed at addressing housing costs are also among the issues being considered.

Advertisement

Federal spending could become another major point of confrontation between the White House and a Democratic-led Congress.

While Trump could use executive authority in certain areas, Congress retains significant powers over government funding and the allocation of public money.

Democrats could target Iran war funding A Democratic victory could also put the Trump administration's military policy under pressure, particularly its ongoing military action in Iran.

US Representative Ro Khanna has said that if Democrats regain control of both the House and the Senate, one of their first priorities should be to block funding for further US military operations in Iran.

The California Democrat argued that Congress should use its constitutional authority over government spending to bring the conflict to an end.

Advertisement

He also linked the war to rising financial pressure on American households.

"I would stop the funding. The House and the Senate should stop the funding for any further actions in the Iran War. That's what we did to stop the Vietnam War, and we need to stop this war in Iran," Khanna said on Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures.

What happens if Democrats win Congress? Democrats need to gain four seats in both the House of Representatives and the Senate to take control, according to the election calculations cited in the reports.

Polls have indicated a more favourable environment for Democrats in the House, while the Senate contest remains closely fought.

A Democratic majority would not automatically reverse Trump's policies. However, it could significantly limit the POTUS's ability to push legislation through Congress and give opposition lawmakers greater powers to investigate his administration.

Advertisement

About the Author Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows ...Read More ✕ Bhanu Pratap Bhanu Pratap is a journalist who reports and writes on foreign affairs, India’s foreign policy, geopolitics and strategic affairs. He closely follows diplomatic developments in New Delhi and has a keen interest in defence and national security.



Bhanu also focuses on in-depth, interview-based reports and regularly speaking with experts and policymakers to bring perspectives and context to major developments around the world.



He is also interested in stories with strong humanitarian angles.



One such report examined the cases of Indian nationals who were allegedly recruited and forced into Russia’s war against Ukraine. While reporting the story, Bhanu spoke to the families of those affected and documented their experiences. The report was later taken into account by the United Nations in its findings on human rights violations linked to the war in Ukraine.



For Bhanu, the zeal to produce meaningful and impactful journalism remains at the heart of his work.



He has previously worked with Firstpost, NDTV, Newslaundry and Republic.



Bhanu studied at the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi. He initially chose science with plans to pursue engineering, influenced by conventional expectations, but fate had other plans and eventually led him to journalism.



Beyond the newsroom, Bhanu enjoys exploring culture and history and often spends his days off on heritage walks. He is also passionate about travelling, biking and listening to folk music.



For tips, reviews and suggestions, you can reach him at bhanu.pratap@htdigital.in.