US Presidential Elections: Bernie Sanders, the independent candidate from Vermont secured a fourth term in the US Senate after defeating opponents Republican Gerald Malloy, a U.S. Army veteran and businessman, independent candidate Steve Berry, as well as minor party candidates Mark Stewart Greenstein, Matt Hill and Justin Schoville.

The self-described democratic socialist leader has managed to maintain his popularity among progressives. Earlier, Bernie Sanders had extended support for Kamala Harris as US President after Joe Biden dropped out of the race against Donald Trump.

Who is Bernie Sanders? The 83-year-old liberal icon will now become a member of the US Senate for the next six years. He enjoys immense popularity among progressives, which is why he managed to retain his US Senator membership for the fourth time. Mentioning the need to fight an election at the age of 84, Sanders said that American democracy is in question, and the 2024 election, in many ways, will be the most consequential in most Americans' lifetimes, reported AP.

During the 2016 and 2020 Presidential Elections in the US, Sanders had thought to file Democratic presidential nomination. This year he extended support for Vice President Kamala Harris after President Joe Biden dropped his reelection bid.

After being declared as the projected winner, Sanders thanked the people of Vermont and vowed to work for the interest of the people in the state.

"So, Vermont, thank you very, very much and I pledge to you to work as hard as I can to protect the best interests of our state and our country," AP quoted Sanders from his interaction with WCAX-TV.

‘Cant walk away from Vermont’, says Sanders Referring to the current economic turmoil in the country, Sanders said that the country is facing challenges which are a threat to its democratic foundations, massive levels of income and wealth inequality, climate change, and challenges to women's ability to control their own bodies.

“I just did not feel with my seniority and with my experience that I could walk away from Vermont, representing Vermont, at this difficult moment in American history," he said during a recent WCAX-TV debate.

Sanders has worked closely with US President Joe Biden and has played a crucial role in policy making. At present, e chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, said he's very proud of his record in Congress. He has advocated for better health care paid for by the government, higher taxes for the wealthy, and less military intervention.