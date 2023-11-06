Former US President Donald Trump leads in five of the six most important US states exactly a year before the US election according to polls released on November 5, that were conducted by the New York Times and Siena College, reported Reuters.

Donald Trump is followed by US President Joe Biden as Americans were doubtful about Biden's age and were dissatisfied with him for the way he handled the economy. Also read: 'Debt-trap diplomacy': Joe Biden offer alternative to Chinese development loans during Americas Summit

As Republican frontrunner Donald Trump seeks to regain presidency, he leads the field for his party's 2024 nomination. Trump was in lead in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada and Pennsylvania while Democratic President Biden was in lead only in Wisconsin according to the polls. Trump was replaced with Biden as Trump faced defeat in all six states in the 2020 election. However, recent polls indicated that Trump leads by an average of 48% to 44% in the six states.

Presidential elections are mostly decided by the results in a handful of ‘swing states.’ Biden and Trump have been consistently in a close race as per polls that assess the national popular vote.

Biden emerged victorious in 2020 elections due to leads in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin all of which are swing states that Trump carried in 2016 and hence were instrumental in Biden's victory. Biden would likely need to win in many of those state again to win re-election.

While referring to Democrat Barack Obama's 2012 victory over Republican Mitt Romney, Biden campaign spokesperson Kevin Munoz in a statement said, "Predictions more than a year out tend to look a little different a year later. Don't take our word for it: Gallup predicted an 8 point loss for President Obama only for him to win handedly a year later."

Munoz further added that Biden's campaign "is hard at work reaching and mobilising our diverse, winning coalition of voters one year out on the choice between our winning, popular agenda and MAGA (Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan) Republicans' unpopular extremism. We'll win in 2024 by putting our heads down and doing the work, not by fretting about a poll."

(With inputs from Reuters)

