US Presidential Polls 2024: Donald Trump wins New Hampshire's GOP primary, Nikki Haley heralds 'Biden win'
US Presidential Polls 2024: Donald Trump has won New Hampshire’s Republican presidential primary, delivering a setback to rival Nikki Haley. With the latest GOP Primary results it seems a rematch between US President and Democrat leader Joe Biden, and Republican former US President Donald Trump is highly likely.