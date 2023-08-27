US Presidential polls 2024: Indian-American Ramaswamy, a newly minted debate star thinks he can fake it4 min read 27 Aug 2023, 07:27 PM IST
There’s success, though, and then there is emulating success. Should we be surprised when one of our tribe excels at the latter, too? And that brings us to the 38-year-old Vivek Ramaswamy, which is what you get when you let being a model minority define who you are.
There were two Indian Americans on the GOP debate stage in Milwaukee last week. This is not as unusual as it sounds. Three European prime ministers — of Portugal, Ireland, and the UK — are of Indian descent. Indians in the West set off few alarm bells among most white voters: They are not associated with religious extremism, or geopolitical rivalry, or identity politics.