US Presidential Polls: Donald Trump's nomination poses opportunity or risk for Joe Biden in 2024?
Analysts believe that Joe Biden's chances of a second term would be higher if he faces Donald Trump as an opponent. Trump's polarizing presence on the ballot could attract disaffected Democrats and independents.
US Presidential Elections 2024 will witness an impeached Donald Trump running for the post again, as the GOP remains divided over Trump, Nikki Haley, and Ron DeSantis. Indian origin businessman Vivek Ramaswamy bow out from the presidential race after he came a distant fourth in the Iowa polls. With this it seems, Donald Trump has a better potential of standing opposite Joe Biden for President of United States post. However, will that be an opportunity or a risk for the incumbent president, also a Democrat leader?