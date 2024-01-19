US Presidential Elections 2024 will witness an impeached Donald Trump running for the post again, as the GOP remains divided over Trump, Nikki Haley , and Ron DeSantis. Indian origin businessman Vivek Ramaswamy bow out from the presidential race after he came a distant fourth in the Iowa polls. With this it seems, Donald Trump has a better potential of standing opposite Joe Biden for President of United States post. However, will that be an opportunity or a risk for the incumbent president, also a Democrat leader?

US watched Trump open the contest for the Republican presidential nomination with a romp through Iowa, taking a step forward to a probable second term as President.

However, analysts believe that if Joe Biden were to return for a second term, it would only be possible with Donald Trump as a opposition. According to a report by New York Times, Trump is “is so toxic, so polarizing that his presence on the November ballot, as Biden’s advisers see it, would be the most powerful incentive possible to lure disaffected Democrats and independents back into the camp of the poll-challenged president."

Notably, Donald Trump is not yet THE Republican candidate. Governor Nikki Haley is a formidable opposition who could take down the former president. Further, Nikki Haley could also give a strict competition to Joe Biden, if nominated the Republican candidate.

According to experts, Democrats do not oppose a Nikki Haley for President if the other option is Donald Trump.

The paradox recalls 2016, when many Democrats were not unhappy when Donald Trump won the Republican nomination, on the theory that the country would never elect a bumptious reality-television star who specialized in racist appeals and insult politics.

However, Democrats are banking on the fact that American would not take back a president who inspired a violent mob to help him keep power and has been charged with more felonies than Al Capone.

Notably, Nikki Haley would also get damnation from the Democrats for enabling Donald Trump as his ambassador to the UN.

In spite of that, Nikki Haley stands a better ground when it comes to an indicted and impeached former president, and Joe Biden. A 51-year old Nikki Haley could pitch for a change in the geriatric allegations that an 81-year old Joe Biden faces.

A CBS News survey released on Sunday indicated that Nikki Haley was a stronger potential challenger to Joe Biden than Donald Trump at this stage of the race.

Biden has acted as if he fully expects to face Donald Trump again and made clear he is motivated by a singular desire to vanquish his 2020 opponent all over again. He recently told reporters that he might not have run for a second term if Trump were not trying to make a comeback.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!