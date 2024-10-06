Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: INDIA Bloc faces litmus test in 10 Assembly seats after Lok Sabha gains

Uttar Pradesh's bypolls for 10 assembly seats will test the INDIA bloc's unity. Congress and Samajwadi Party are negotiating seat-sharing, with both aiming to defeat the BJP. Preparations are underway, and both parties express optimism about their alliance despite challenges.

Livemint
Published6 Oct 2024, 04:16 PM IST
The upcoming bypolls for 10 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh are poised to be a critical litmus test for the INDIA bloc's unity. Following their impressive performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections—where they secured over 40 seats, significantly contributing to the BJP's failure to achieve a simple majority—the stakes are high for the coalition.

Seat-Sharing Challenges Between Congress and Samajwadi Party

Despite their shared objective of defeating the BJP, the two key allies within the INDIA bloc in Uttar Pradesh—the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Congress—are struggling to finalize a seat-sharing agreement for the bypolls. The Congress has claimed the right to contest five of the ten available seats, a proposition that may not sit well with the SP.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai expressed optimism, stating, "The party is holding 'Samvidhan Bachao Sammelan' (Save Constitution conferences) on all 10 assembly seats that are going to polls. Two such conferences have already been held. We have appointed incharges and observers on all the 10 seats, and groundwork is ongoing."

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Seats and Context

The assembly seats set for bypolls include:

Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar)

Karhal (Mainpuri)

Milkipur (Ayodhya)

Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar)

Ghaziabad

Majhawan (Mirzapur)

Sishamau (Kanpur City)

Khair (Aligarh)

Phulpur (Prayagraj)

Kundarki (Moradabad)

Nine of these seats became vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs during the Lok Sabha elections, while the Sishamau seat is up for grabs due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

Optimism for SP-Congress Alliance Continuation

When asked about the likelihood of continuing the alliance for the bypolls, Rai confirmed, "Yes, we will contest in alliance. The aim of both the Congress and the SP is to defeat the BJP." He elaborated on Congress's proposal to contest five specific assembly seats—Majhwa (Mirzapur), Phulpur (Allahabad), Ghaziabad, Khair (Aligarh), and Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar)—noting that these were previously won by BJP candidates.

In the 2022 assembly elections, the SP won the Sisamau, Katehari, Karhal, Milkipur, and Kundarki seats, while the BJP secured Phulpur, Ghaziabad, Majhawan, and Khair. The Meerapur seat was held by the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD).

Samajwadi Party's Preparedness

SP chief spokesperson Rajendra Chowdhury emphasized their readiness, stating, "We are fully prepared for the polls. The INDIA bloc will win all the 10 seats." Regarding the Congress's demand for five seats, he noted, "Baith ke tay hoga" (We will sit together and decide), leaving the specifics of the seat-sharing discussions open-ended.

Chowdhury further asserted that the BJP would not be able to exert undue influence at polling booths this time, adding, "We are doing our preparations up to the booth level and emphasizing making our party strong at the booth level."

The upcoming bypolls will undoubtedly have significant implications for the political landscape in Uttar Pradesh, with both the Congress and the SP striving for a united front against the BJP.

First Published:6 Oct 2024, 04:16 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Bypolls: INDIA Bloc faces litmus test in 10 Assembly seats after Lok Sabha gains

