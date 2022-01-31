Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav files nomination from Karhal seat

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday filed his nomination from the Karhal assembly seat for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022. The Karhal assembly seat is part of the Mainpuri parliamentary constituency represented by party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav. Karhal will go to the polls on February 20 in the third of the seven-phase elections in the state.

After filing the nomination, the SP President said this Uttar Pradesh assembly polls will write the country's history for the next century and appeal to people to defeat negative politics. He said his "mission" is of a movement of positive politics with progressive thinking.

"This 'nomination' is a 'mission' as this UP election will write the country's history for the next century. Let's take part in this movement of positive politics with progressive thinking… Defeat negative politics, remove it too. Jai Hind!" Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi.

He also shared a picture of him leaving on the Samajwadi Vijay Rath bus for Mainpuri from his native place Saifai in Etawah.

"Positive politics has been carried forward and I hope the people of Uttar Pradesh will remove those who do negative politics in this election. Therefore, I appeal to the people to give the opportunity to the SP not only in Karhal but in every area. The party will take the state on the path of development, prosperity and progress," he said.

The Karhal constituency is just four kms from Saifai -- the native village of SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Except for 2002, the constituency is with the SP since 1993. In the 2002 assembly polls, sitting MLA Sobaran Singh had contested on a BJP ticket. Thereafter, he joined the SP and has won the elections three times consecutively.

Karhal has a total of about 3.7 lakh electorate including 1.4 lakh (or 37%) Yadavs, 34,000 Shakhyas (OBCs) and around 14,000 Muslims.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.