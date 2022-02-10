Uttar Pradesh elections Phase 1: Polling on 58 seats in 11 districts today

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state will begin at 7 am. The voting will conclude at 6 pm today.

Districts going for polls today

The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Candidates

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the assembly polls while nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide the fate of these candidates.

Candidates from Noida assembly seat

From the Noida assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again fielded Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whereas Congress has fielded Pankhuri Pathak for whom party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also held a door-to-door campaign. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Kriparam Sharma from this seat and Samajwadi Party's (SP) Sunil Chaudhary is also a candidate from this seat.

Security tightened

Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies of central paramilitary forces have been deployed at different locations to maintain law and order.

The police have sealed the borders of the State and strict vigilance is underway to maintain peace in 58 assembly constituencies which will go to the polls today.

Seven phase polls in UP

The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to the polls in seven phases on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.