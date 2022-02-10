Uttar Pradesh elections Phase 1: Polling on 58 seats in 11 districts today

1 min read.Updated: 10 Feb 2022, 06:06 AM ISTLivemint
Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state will begin at 7 am. The voting will conclude at 6 pm today.
The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.
Candidates
As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase of the assembly polls while nearly 2.27 crore voters will decide the fate of these candidates.
Candidates from Noida assembly seat
From the Noida assembly seat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again fielded Pankaj Singh, son of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh whereas Congress has fielded Pankhuri Pathak for whom party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also held a door-to-door campaign. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Kriparam Sharma from this seat and Samajwadi Party's (SP) Sunil Chaudhary is also a candidate from this seat.