Business News/ Elections / UP Election Results 2024: 'Sab achha hain bhaiya...' says Arun Govil, BJP candidate leading by 1,668 votes in Meerut
UP Election Results 2024: 'Sab achha hain bhaiya...' says Arun Govil, BJP candidate leading by 1,668 votes in Meerut

Jocelyn Fernandes

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2024: After trailing in the early morning vote counts, Arun Govil, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Meerut constituency, is at 3 pm leading against his competition by 1,668 votes.

Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2024: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with BJP candidate from Meerut constituency Arun Govil during a public meeting at Sisoli (PTI)

Speaking to news agency ANI while he was trailing, Govil seemed optimistic, telling reporters, "Sab achha hai bhaiya, sthiti bahut achhi hai." (All is good, brother; the situation is very good.)

Track | UP Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates here

When speaking to reporters earlier this afternoon, Govil was trailing by 3232 votes in the Uttar Pradesh seat.

Uttar Pradesh Elections 2024 Results

As the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results is underway across the nation, the INDI alliance has managed to defy the expectations of the exit polls and is currently leading in several seats, a surprising turn of events. INDIA bloc is leading with 43 seats, whereas BJP is leading in 34 seats.

Track | Maharashtra Election Results 2024 LIVE Updates here

Political pundits have been stumped by the strong resurgence of the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party, which is giving the saffron party a tough fight in the north Indian state. Notably, four of the five members of the Yadav family are leading from their respective seats: Akhilesh Yadav, Akshay Yadav, Dharmendra Yadav and Dimple Yadav.

Among key candidates from the state, the BJP's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading from Varanasi with a margin of 1,27,584 votes; union minister Rajnath Singh is leading with a margin of 48,745 votes; and Smriti Irani is trailing in Amethi by 1,15,128 votes.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: Rahul Gandhi set to win Raebareli, surpasses Sonia Gandhi's victory margin

From the INDIA bloc, SP's Akhilesh Yadav is leading the race in Kannauj with 84,713 votes, and the Congress' Rahul Gandhi seems set to win Rae Bareli with an impressive 3,58,936 votes margin.

In fact, Gandhi has surpassed his mother, Sonia Gandhi's 2019 victory margin and currently leads. Data from the Election Commission at 2.10 pm also indicates that the leader is set to retain his Wayanad seat.

Published: 04 Jun 2024, 03:53 PM IST
