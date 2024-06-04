UP Election Results 2024: 'Sab achha hain bhaiya...' says Arun Govil, BJP candidate leading by 1,668 votes in Meerut
Uttar Pradesh Election Results 2024: After trailing in the early morning vote counts, Arun Govil, the BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Meerut constituency, is at 3 pm leading against his competition by 1,668 votes.
