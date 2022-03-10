Uttar Pradesh (UP) Election Result Winner 2022 LIVE: Counting at 8 AM

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Election Result Winner LIVE: Counting of votes for Uttar Pradesh assembly elections that were held in seven phases will begin from 8 am. While many parties – BJP, SP, Congress, BSP – are in fray, main fight is expected to be between the two alliance led by the Bharatiya Janata Parrty and Samajwadi Party of Akhilesh Yadav. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is fighting to retain the state for the BJP while Akhileshh Yadav is looking to make a comeback, after he was dethroned by the saffron party in 2017. Adityanath is contesting from Gorakhpur Urban seat, while Akhilesh Yadav is fighting from Karhal assembly constituency in Mainpuri district. Both are expected to do better in their respective constituency, according to exit polls published on Monday. Almost all exit polls have predicted the BJP's return to power with a comfortable majority. India Today-Axis My India has predicted 288-326 seats, while Chanakya has given 294.
10 Mar 2022, 06:00 AM IST
UP Election Result 2022 LIVE: Counting to begin at 8 AM
UP Election Results: Counting of votes of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh will begin at 8 am with postal ballots and electronic voting machines (EVM) at 8.30 am.
Ahead of counting, Election Commission (EC) said said all strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with an inner cordon manned by Central Armed Forces.
Candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24x7. The District Administration has imposed sec 144 CrPC around the counting Halls to ensure that peace and tranquillity is not disturbed.