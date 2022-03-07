Uttar Pradesh (UP) Exit Poll 2022 Results LIVE: Will Yogi make a comback in UP?
- Uttar Pradesh (UP) Election Exit Poll Results 2022 LIVE Updates: Elections for 403 seats were held in seven phases
Uttar Pradesh (UP) Election Exit Poll LIVE: Exit poll results for Uttar Pradesh, which went to polls in seven phases with last one being held today, will be released by pollsters shortly. In Uttar Pradesh, the contest is expected to be bipolar between the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) of Akhilesh Yadav, who served the state as chief miniister from from 2012 to 2017. In the last assembly polls, the BJP had swept the state by winning 312 of 403 seats, restricting the SP to just 70. The SP had suffered loss of 170 seats from 2012 when it had got 224. Mayawati's BSP and the Congress are too in the contest but possibility of them making any significant gain is slim as they are perceived to be not in a position to challenge the BJP government of Yogi Adityanath.
Elections for 403 assembly seats were held in seven phases from February 10.
Exit Polls 2022: The BJP is contesting this assembly polls with Nishad Party and Apna Dal (Sonelal). The BJP is fighting on 370 seats, while Nishad Party on 10 and Apna Dal on 17.
Samajwadi Party has allied with Apna Dal (Kamerawadi), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, and National Conggress party (NCP).
The BJP emerged as the largest political party in the state by cornering 312 of 403 seats with nearly 40% vote share. The SP managed to win only 47 of 311 seats it contested with nearly 22% vote share and the BSP got just 19 seats but is vote share was over 23%. The Congress won 7 of 114 seats with over 5% vote share. The SP and Congress had contested the polls together.
