The BJP on Sunday swept the urban local body elections in Uttarakhand, winning 10 out of 11 mayoral seats to emerge as the dominant party in the municipal councils and nagar panchayats. An Independent candidate bagged the remaining seat while the Congress failed to open its account.
Polling to 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats was held by ballot on Thursday with 65.4 per cent of voters exercising their franchise.