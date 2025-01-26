Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Uttarakhand Civic Polls Result: BJP sweeps election as Congress fails to open its account

Uttarakhand Civic Polls Result: BJP sweeps election as Congress fails to open its account

Livemint

The BJP dominated the urban local body elections in Uttarakhand, securing 10 out of 11 mayoral seats, while an Independent candidate won the remaining seat. The Congress did not win any seats.

Votes being counted for the result of Uttarakhand local bodies election in Dehradun

The BJP on Sunday swept the urban local body elections in Uttarakhand, winning 10 out of 11 mayoral seats to emerge as the dominant party in the municipal councils and nagar panchayats. An Independent candidate bagged the remaining seat while the Congress failed to open its account.

Polling to 11 municipal corporations, 43 municipal councils, and 46 nagar panchayats was held by ballot on Thursday with 65.4 per cent of voters exercising their franchise.

