Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is eyeing a hat-trick from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, is leading against Congress candidate Ajay Rai.

According to early trends, Narendra Modi has won 28,719 votes so far, while Ajay Rai has bagged 28,283 votes. These early trends from EVM counting are likely to change as the Election Commission continues the vote-counting process.

As the counting began in the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency, Narendra Modi was ahead of Ajay Rai. However, as more vote-counting data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) was released, Ajay Rai surged ahead of the prime minister by 6,000 votes.

Now, Modi has regained his lead over Ajay Rai.

Varanasi recorded a polling percentage of 48.38, according to the ECI.

Varanasi is the spiritual capital of the Hindu faith. It attracts devotees from around India who come to cremate deceased loved ones by the Ganges river.

Polling in Varanasi was held on June 1, the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024. In addition, polling was held in 12 other Lok Sabha constituencies of the state: Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushinagar, Deoria, Bansgaon (SC), Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Mirzapur, and Robertsganj (SC).

Uttar Pradesh sends the highest number of members, 80, to the Lower House of Parliament among all states and Union Territories in India.

MORE DETAILS WILL BE UPDATED AS ECI CONTINUES VOTE COUNTING

