Varanasi Lok Sabha election results 2024: Amid the counting of votes underway for Lok Sabha elections 2024, the early trends show that Congress-led INDI alliance has defeated the exit poll predictions.

In the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, early trends showed that Congress' Ajay Rai gave tough competition to BJP's prime ministerial candidate Narendra Modi, but now is trailing in the constituency.

Early trends shows Ajai Rai is now tailing by over 60000 votes in the Varanasi constituency. When Rai was leading in Varanasi by 6000 votes in the morning, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at BJP and commented on it saying 'this is just a trailer'.

He took to X (formerly X) and also shared a screenshot of the ECI results.

BJP candidate from Korba Lok Sabha constituency, Saroj Pandey replied, "I am confident. Prime Minister of the country is going to become the Prime Minister once again. People of the country have supported PM Modi. In this constituency too they will make the BJP win."

Meanwhile, as per ECI, BJP's Narendra Modi is leading in Varanasi by over 60000 votes against Congress' Ajay Rai.

In other news, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is contesting from Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh is leading with over 90000 votes against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh. Rahul replaced UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi this time from Raebareli, which is considered as Congress bastion.

Overall, early trends show BJP is leading in 237 seats, Congress in 97 seats, Samajwadi Party in 34 seats and Trinamool Congress in 23 seats. Also, trends even says that INDIA bloc is leading in 232 seats and NDA is leading in 290 seats.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA secured a total of 353 seats, whereas the UPA won 93. Out of these, the BJP claimed 303 seats, and the Congress secured 52.

