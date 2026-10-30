Varanasi MLC election: BJP's Kedarnath Singh concedes defeat to Samajwadi Party, what he said in his first reaction

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kedarnath Singh has conceded defeat in the Varanasi Graduates' constituency election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council, congratulating voters and accepting the outcome after a prolonged counting process. In a Facebook post on Thursday, Singh said he respected the public mandate, even though the result was not what he had hoped for.

The BJP candidate's concession came as Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Ashutosh Sinha maintained a lead of around 17,000 votes during the counting of second-preference ballots. The counting process, which began on Tuesday, continued for nearly 24 hours, with the final outcome drawing considerable attention from both parties.

What Did BJP Candidate Kedarnath Singh Say After Defeat? In his Facebook post, Singh thanked graduate voters in the Varanasi constituency for their support and said their affection and trust would remain important to him despite the electoral setback.

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"I accept the public mandate with complete humility and democratic decorum. Although we did not achieve the expected success in this election, the affection, cooperation, and trust I received from all of you will always remain invaluable to me," he wrote.

Kedarnath Singh also expressed gratitude to those who had voted for him, describing their support as a source of encouragement. His message signalled his acceptance of the election outcome after the extended counting process.

SP's Ashutosh Sinha Leads Varanasi Graduates' MLC Election SP candidate Ashutosh Sinha was leading by approximately 17,000 votes as second-preference counting progressed. The contest had remained under scrutiny as officials continued counting ballots in the graduates' constituency.

The development follows another electoral gain for the Samajwadi Party in the Varanasi division. The party won the Varanasi Teachers' constituency seat, according to results announced on Wednesday.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had also urged party workers to remain at the counting centre until the official victory certificate was issued. In a message on X, he asked workers to support their colleagues by arranging food, water and other essentials during the lengthy counting process.

Yogi Adityanath Targets SP Over PDA Slogan Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticised the Samajwadi Party over its PDA slogan, which stands for Picchde, Dalit and Alpsankhyak, referring to backward classes, Dalits and minorities.

Addressing a convention of teachers and graduates, Adityanath questioned the party's recent Rajya Sabha nominations of Ram Gopal Yadav and Reliance Group executive Dhanraj Nathwani. He alleged that the SP had failed to give representation to Dalits, backward classes and Muslims in its selections.

The chief minister contrasted the SP's choices with the BJP's Rajya Sabha nominations, claiming that his party had included candidates from general, backward-class and Scheduled Caste communities.

Yogi Adityanath Accuses SP of Hindering Development Adityanath also accused the Samajwadi Party of obstructing development projects in Uttar Pradesh, including the Maa Vindhyavasini corridor, universities, medical colleges, bridges and ghats.