Varanasi MLC elections 2026 results: BJP vs SP | Candidates, seats, win-loss, margin — Who won? Who lost? Details

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) faced a major setback in the election held in the Member of Legislative Council (MLC) Teachers' and Graduates' constituencies in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bastion, Varanasi.

Results were declared for the MLC polls conducted in 28 constituencies across four states — Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Karnataka - on October 23.

In Uttar Pradesh, 11 seats went to polls. They were:

• Graduates’ Constituencies (5): Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, and Allahabad-Jhansi

• Teachers’ Constituencies (6): Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra, Meerut, Bareilly-Moradabad, and Gorakhpur-Faizabad

Vot MLC elections 2026 results: BJP vs SP — who won? The Graduates’ and Teachers' MLC seats in Varanasi, the Lok Sabha constituency held by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014, saw a tight contest between Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party and the BJP.

The BJP lost the Varanasi Teachers' MLC seat to the SP, according to reports. Akhilesh Yadav's party is also ahead on the Varanasi Graduates' MLC seat. The setback comes just ahead of the UP Assembly Elections 2027 — a key test for the Yogi Adityanath government after around 10 years in power.

Here are details of who won these Varanasi seats in the MLC Polls 2026 and by what vote margin, as reported by Live Hindustan:

Seat Who won Who lost Vote Margin Varanasi Graduates' Consituency SP candidate Ashutosh Sinha leads (Winner yet to be announced) BJP's Kedarnath Singh Leads by nearly 3000 votes Varanasi Teachers' Consituency SP's Lal Bihari Yadav BJP's Pramod Kumar Mishra 4,000 first-preference votes

Varanasi Teachers' MLC seat: Who got how many votes SP candidate Lal Bihari Yadav: 6941 votes in the first phase and 4017 in the second, totalling 10,958 votes.

BJP's Dr Pramod Kumar Mishra: 3005 votes in the first phase and 3055 in the second, totalling 6,060 votes.

Chetanarayan Singh: 3,111 votes

Awadhesh Singh: 108 votes

Ritika Dubey: 450 votes

Dr. Jitendra Kumar Singh: 1,088 votes

Dharmendra Kumar Yadav: 182 votes

Dr. Farid Ansari: 152 votes

Sudhanshu Shekhar Tripathi: 533 votes

Sanjay Rai Priyadarshi: 310 votes.

A total of 1441 votes were declared invalid.

Varanasi Graduates' MLC seat: Who got how many votes SP candidate Ashutosh Sinha has taken the lead in the second round for the MLC graduate seat. He has a lead of nearly 3000 votes. In the second round, Ashutosh received 5235 votes, while BJP's Kedarnath Singh received 3740 votes. In the first round, Ashutosh received 5184 votes, while Kedarnath received 3734 votes.

After the two rounds, Ashutosh's vote count has surpassed 10,000, reaching 10,419. Kedarnath has 7474 votes, Live Hindustan reported.

UP MLC Election Results Final: Full List of winners Overall, the 11 UP Legislative Council seats that went to polls saw a close contest, with the BJP winning six and the SP bagging five.

MLC Graduates' constituencies Lucknow Graduates' constituency SP candidate Kanti Singh Varanasi Graduates' constituency SP candidate Ashutosh Sinha takes the lead (Winner not announced) Agra Graduates' constituency BJP candidate Manvendra Pratap Singh Meerut Graduates' constituency BJP candidate Dinesh Goyal Allahabad-Jhansi Graduates' constituency SP candidate Mansingh Yadav MLC Teachers' constituencies Lucknow Teachers' constituency BJP candidate Umesh Dwivedi Varanasi Teachers' constituency SP candidate Lal Bihari Yadav Agra Teachers' constituency SP candidate Akash Agarwal Meerut Teachers' constituency BJP candidate Shrichand Sharma Bareilly-Moradabad Teachers' constituency BJP candidate Hari Singh Dhillon Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency BJP candidate Dhruv Tripathi

What was the tally before the UP MLC Elections 2026? Before the polls, the BJP held six of the 11 seats – Agra, Meerut-Saharanpur and Lucknow graduates' seats and the teachers' constituencies in Bareilly-Moradabad, Lucknow and Meerut-Saharanpur.

The SP held three – the Varanasi and Allahabad-Jhansi graduates' seats and the Varanasi teachers' constituency.

The remaining two seats – Agra and Gorakhpur-Faizabad teachers' constituencies – were held by Independents, PTI reported.

What does SP's win in Varanasi MLC seat could mean? Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party sees its victory on Varanasi Teachers' seat as a “foundation for political change in the state." These elections, held ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, are being viewed as a prestige battle between the BJP and the SP.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed the election outcomes marked the beginning of the BJP’s political decline in the state. In a post on X, Yadav asserted that the opposition’s 'PDA' (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) alliance had delivered a severe blow to the ruling party.

The SP chief emphasised that the BJP is bound to fall and all those invovled in corruption will be "hauled before the people's court" once the Samajwadi Party forms a government in the State.

"The MLC elections have packed up the BJP's bags and baggage. Despite extreme dishonesty and administrative tampering, no one could avert the BJP's downfall. All those corrupt officials who served the BJP will be hauled before the people's court once the PDA government takes power," he said.

SP MP and Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav said on Thursday that the party had won five Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) seats also expressed confidence that the SP would form a full-majority government after the 2027 Assembly elections.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the opportunity to target the Opposition and the Congress over their performance in the MLC election across Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka.

“MLC elections in 28 seats across 4 big states – Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. Elections were held using ballot papers. Guess how many seats Congress won?” PM Modi said in a post on X.

Overall, the BJP and its NDA allies won 16 of the 28 seats in the legislative council elections held across four states, as the Congress won one, while the Samajwadi Party emerged as the winner in five seats in Uttar Pradesh, including two in Varanasi.

MLC polls: Who votes, how elections take place

Legislative Council, also known as Vidhan Parishad, is the upper house in states that have a bicameral state legislature - Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh. Each member of the Legislative Council (MLC) has a six-year term.

Who votes in MLC polls? MLCs are elected by:

One-third are elected by MLAs.

One-third are elected by local bodies, such as municipal and panchayat members.

One-twelfth are elected by graduates.

One-twelfth are elected by teachers.

One-sixth are nominated by the governor for work in literature, science, art, the cooperative movement or social service.

The latest round of elections held on October 23 was only for teachers' and graduates’ constituencies.

How are elections held? The legislative council polls are not fought on party symbols, but political parties back candidates. They are held through proportional representation with preferential voting.

Voters rank candidates by preference, and a winning quota is calculated. Lower preferences are transferred until seats are filled. The election is held on ballot papers and not electronic voting machines.