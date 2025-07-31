Vice President Election race: Poll schedule to be announced soon, preparation of Electoral College completed, says EC

The Election Commission of India said on Thursday, 31 July, that it will soon announce the schedule for the election to the vice president's office.

The poll panel said it has finalised the Electoral College list for the Vice Presidential Election, 2025.

As per Article 66(1) of the Constitution, the Vice President of India is elected by an Electoral College comprising the elected members of the Rajya Sabha, the nominated members of the Rajya Sabha, and the elected members of the Lok Sabha.

The announcement comes after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President on 21 July, opening the contest for his successor.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022, and his tenure was till 2027.

Dhankhar's abrupt resignation followed a day of surprising developments in the Rajya Sabha for the government, as an opposition-sponsored notice for a motion to remove Allahabad High Court judge Yashwant Varma was submitted to him and he mentioned it in the House.

Accordingly, the poll panel said it has already started preparing for the Vice Presidential Elections in 2025 and that the election schedule will follow soon.

“The Electoral College list will be available for purchase at a counter set up in Election Commission of India from the date of notification, which is likely to be announced soon,” the poll panel said.

How is the Vice President Elected? According to Articles 63 to 71 of the Constitution and the Vice-President (Election) Rules, 1974, a formal election must be held within 60 days of Dhankhar's resignation and before 19 September 2025.

The electorate or the electoral college comprises all members of both Houses of Parliament—elected and nominated—using a proportional representation system via a single transferable vote. The MPs will cast a single transferable vote with a secret ballot.

The electoral college currently has 788 MPs,588 in Lok Sabha and 245 in Rajya Sabha.

The Election Commission will announce the date of polls. The ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance(NDA) has a majority in the electorate, which includes the members of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Therefore, the probable names will likely be considered in the coming days.