Lok Sabha election result 2024 : Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the Lok Sabha election result is the victory of people of India. He also said that it is a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had sought votes for the BJP in his own name.

Addressing a press conference, the Congress President said, ""The election results announced today... I will say... this is public's result and public's and democracy's victory. We had been saying that this battle is between public and Modi."

"We humbly accept the people's mandate. This time, the public did not complete majority to any one party, especially, ruling party BJP sought votes on the basis of 'one person, one face'. This is their political and moral defeat," he added.

Kharge added that the Congress and the INDIA alliance had fought the 18th Lok Sabha elections in a “very adverse" environment, with government machinery creating hurdles at every step.

“From seizing back accounts to acting against several (opposition) leaders. From beginning to end, Congress' campaign was positive; we raised issues of inflation, unemployment, agrarian crisis and attack on constitutional bodies," Kharge said

He also claimed that the campaign run by PM Modi will be remembered in history for a long time.

Elaborating on the party's plan on the future, Kharge said that he won't disclose all the strategies of Congress otherwise “Modiji will get alerted".

“We will talk to our alliance partners and the new partners who are going to ally with them, to see how we can get majority," he said.

Congress has managed to lead in 100 Lok Sabha constituencies, showed the Election Commission of India's vote counting trends.

Despite a clear majority of the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress-backed INDIA alliance is leading in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

