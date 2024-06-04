Victory of people of India: Mallikarjun Kharge on Lok Sabha polls result
Lok Sabha election result 2024: Mallikarjun Kharge said the Congress and the INDIA alliance had fought the 18th Lok Sabha elections in a ‘very adverse’ environment, with government machinery creating hurdles at every step.
Lok Sabha election result 2024: Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday said the Lok Sabha election result is the victory of people of India. He also said that it is a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who had sought votes for the BJP in his own name.